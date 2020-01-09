Buck Henry: 1930-2020

Like a Boss
Like A Boss is a movie written and directed by men which bears very little resemblance to how women actually relate to each other.
Like A Boss is a movie written and directed by men which bears very little resemblance to how women actually relate to each other.
While it’s not very good at being scary, The Grudge excels at being unsettling.
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
An article about today's noon premiere of a new movie about architect Benjamin Marshall at the Gene Siskel Film Center.
An article about the screening of Horace Jenkins' "Cane River" on Friday, November 1st, at the Academy Film Archive in Los Angeles.
Scout Tafoya's series on underrated films heads into the 2020s with a Tony Scott classic.
Scout Tafoya's video essay series about maligned masterpieces celebrates Steven Soderbergh's Solaris.
Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho pens a letter to Roger about Michael Apted's 63 Up.
An FFC on Gavin Hood's Official Secrets.
A tribute to the great Buck Henry.
A review of a new NBC procedural based on an old book that's already been a movie with Denzel Washington.
The place for everything that doesn't have a home elsewhere on RogerEbert.com, this is a collection of thoughts, ideas, snippets, and other fun things that Roger and others posted over the years.
Buck Henry made writing cool. The image of the screenwriter as a man locked to his typewriter, a slave to the notes of producers and whims of directors, was deconstructed by a man who could host “Saturday Night Live” as easily as he could write some of the best scripts of his era. And Henry was effortlessly cool, turning his deadpan wit and deep intelligence into weapons of humor in film and television. He helped define not just a style of writing but what it meant to be a comedian. If he had only written “The Graduate” and co-created “Get Smart,” that would be enough to make him a major influence on comedy, but there was much more to Henry’s career, one that weaved its way through so many writers and actors that followed. On Wednesday, Buck Henry died of a heart attack at age 89.
Advertisement
Born Henry Zuckerman in New York—and he was an NYC writer through and through, not just for his eventual regular involvement with “SNL”—Buck Henry came from an acting lineage. His mother Ruth Taylor was a silent film star who appeared in the original version of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” in 1928, and one wonders if Henry didn't inherit a gift for making an impact as a deadpan actor without dialogue from his mom. Like a lot of writers of his generation, he worked on college humor magazines before graduating from Dartmouth and getting his start in television. He was an actor first on shows like “The New Steve Allen Show,” but it was when he created “Get Smart” with Mel Brooks that everything really changed. People often presume that spoofs of genre shows are easy because the worst ones just exaggerate clichés and already-existing concepts but “Get Smart” was blindingly smart, proving that great parody needs to be not just broader, it needs to be wittier than what it’s parodying to work.
While “Get Smart” was on the air, Buck Henry wrote the screenplay that would change his life and become a touchstone for a generation, “The Graduate.” The massive hit earned Henry his first and only Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay, and give him the creative freedom to make his own choices for the rest of his career. Buck Henry clearly worked only on projects that interested him, not just to keep working. For example, he would host “Saturday Night Live” ten times in the early years, knowing that his deadpan style was a perfect foil for the broad humor of someone like John Belushi, who worked with Henry regularly in the “samurai” sketches. Years later, he would be perfectly cast in a show inspired by “SNL” when he played Liz Lemon’s father on “30 Rock.”
In the ‘70s, Buck Henry wrote for Peter Bogdanovich (“What’s Up, Doc?”), adapted Joseph Heller (“Catch-22”), reunited with Mike Nichols again (“The Day of the Dolphin”), gave Barbra Streisand a hit role (“The Owl and the Pussycat”), and directed Warren Beatty in the wonderful “Heaven Can Wait,” which landed Henry his second Oscar nomination, this time for Best Director. He often appeared in his works, memorably in “The Graduate,” “Catch-22,” and “Heaven Can Wait,” popping up just long enough to remind you who wrote the movie and that he could work on either side of the camera.
Advertisement
Buck Henry never quite reached the peak of his fame in the ‘60s and ‘70s again but there were notable works in the later part of his career too. For one, he adapted Joyce Maynard’s book into the excellent Gus Van Sant film “To Die For” and unforgettably played himself in “The Player” (he would also appear in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts”). A personal favorite is his supporting role in Albert Brooks’ “Defending Your Life.”
It’s not a ton of credits for a career. But it is a career filled with what would be peaks for other writers and actors. He worked with Warren Beatty, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Robert Altman, and the original cast of “Saturday Night Live.” And he never felt like a writer in actor’s clothing. He was just effortlessly brilliant behind or in front of the camera. When he passed, Matt Zoller Seitz texted me a perfect summary of Buck Henry in its brevity: “What a terrific career he had.”
Previous Article: Short Films in Focus: Rehearsal
On the best television of 2019, including Watchmen, Unbelievable, When They See Us, and Fleabag.
An essay by Calvin McMillin on Twin Peaks, as excerpted from the December issue of Bright Wall/Dark Room.
Scout Tafoya's series on underrated films heads into the 2020s with a Tony Scott classic.
This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...