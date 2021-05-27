Mass Effect Legendary Edition Gets the Squad Back Together

The Legendary Edition includes all three of the main series games and, notably, all of their DLC (with the exception of one from the first game), incorporated into the main story in a way that’s typically seamless. When these games were released, they were often followed by new missions released as downloadable content, but now these additional chapters have been incorporated from the beginning, almost like a director’s cut of a feature film. All three games have been upgraded for the PS4 generation—it’s a bit too bad that they haven’t been more refined for the PS5 but we’re in that gray area between consoles so be patient—but it’s the first game with the most notable differences, visual changes that make it feel more of a piece with the other two. Even some of the mechanics and gameplay in the first game have been changed, making it the one to really experience in a new way. Several of the gameplay elements—like not being able to run and shoot at the same time—will still feel incredibly dated, but a lot of fans of this franchise jumped on-board in chapter two, and so it’s nice to see where it all began.

What’s “Mass Effect” about and how does it intersect with film culture? It’s the story of Commander Shepard—who can be John or Jane, depending on your preference—a soldier in the 22nd century. The story’s strongest non-game influence is probably “Star Trek” and all the films and shows inspired by the Enterprise’s journeys to the final frontier, but there’s, of course, a strong Lucasfilm brand here too. Some have even called the series the “Star Wars” of the gaming universe. Consider this like the “original trilogy.”

When I think of “Mass Effect,” I think of a squad, which was one of the many things that distinguished it from the “hero” structure of gaming in the ‘90s and ‘00s. Shepard is the lead, but there’s a strong collaborative sense to the “Mass Effect” experience in that you form a squad of allies with different strengths, skills, and equipment, choosing how to utilize them in the middle of combat. There are also dialogue trees that allow you to shape your relationships with your squad, even romantically. It created a game that amplified the authorship of the sci-fi/action experience. It wasn’t just a game about saving the universe, it was one about allies and teammates, and each game in the series deepened relationships and mechanics, making the trilogy such a dense, rewarding experience.