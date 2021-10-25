Guardians of the Galaxy Overcomes Clunky Gameplay with Sharp Storytelling

The first major difference between “GotG” and “Avengers” comes down to how the player only really controls Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, the fella played by Chris Pratt in the movies. He’s less of a wisecracking bumbler in the game, portrayed here as a true leader, the one who keeps the Guardians together. In fact, mid-combat, you can even perform a “Huddle Up” for Star-Lord to encourage the rest of the fighters and give them a bit of a boost (as music from the incredible ‘80s soundtrack jumps into the background—there’s nothing else quite like decimating waves of bad guys to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” or “Take on Me”).

While you don’t ever get to actually control the movement of Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, you are constantly issuing them orders. It’s almost as if the developers of this game once planned it as a turn-based game in that each of the Guardians has different powers that can be unlocked over the course of the story that Star-Lord can utilize in combat. What generally happens is you start shooting at enemies and then hit a series of buttons that gets the rest of the team more heavily involved, from Rocket dropping a grenade to Groot trapping enemies in place with roots. As the game goes on, each Guardian develops four different powers that can be utilized and then a timer has to expire before they can do another trick. If this sounds complicated in the middle of a firefight, you’re not wrong. My advice is to find your favorite of each Guardian’s powers and just stick to that. Having to figure out which of what is eventually 16 choices (4 Guardians x 4 powers) fits the specific situation can get exhausting.

As if that wasn’t enough to make combat cluttered, Star-Lord develops different kind of “Elemental” shots over the course of the game, and enemies health bars reveal their weakness like ice shots or wind shots. AND Star-Lord has a four-slot power wheel as well. When all of this is working, it can offer carefully calibrated combat as the Guardians are really clicking as a team, but it more often feels like button-mashing insanity. The idea behind the development was to amplify the story-driven theme of teamwork with one controllable character guiding all five Guardians, but players will wonder why they didn’t make a co-op experience instead with different actual gamers controlling each of the legendary heroes.