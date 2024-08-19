The Most Vital Actress of Her Generation: A Goodbye to Gena Rowlands

NELL MINOW

Gena Rowlands defined a shift in moviemaking from the appealing artificiality of the theater-influenced gestures and mid-Atlantic diction to the raw and messy authenticity of the French New Wave, British Kitchen Sink, and, perhaps the best term for the American equivalent, Cassavetes/Rowlands. Their work together reflected a depth of trust and daring that connect with audiences as though the screen dissolves and it is happening in real life in front of us.

SEONGYONG CHO

I remember well the first time I came to notice Gena Rowlands. Around 20 years ago, I happened to rent a VHS copy of Woody Allen’s “Another Woman” (1988) on one chilly winter day, and Rowlands’ quiet but undeniably powerful performance in the film lingered on my mind for a long time after the movie was over. As a matter of fact, when I belatedly checked out her husband John Cassavetes’ works after several years later, I was quite surprised by how much she looks and feels different compared to her more restrained acting in “Another Woman”. In “A Woman Under the Influence” (1974), the sheer intensity of her raw performance carries the film all the way to the end with considerable emotional power, and the same thing can be said about “Opening Night” (1977), which may be a mere showcase of her immense talent but is still quite striking nonetheless thanks to another knockout performance to remember.

Although it looked like she passed her prime after the fruitful collaborations with her husband who sadly died in 1989, Rowlands kept working nonetheless for more than 20 years, and she was always a pleasure to watch in a number of notable films. Sure, “The Notebook” (2004) will naturally be mentioned first, but she was also wonderful in several other good movies such as “The Mighty” (1998), where she and the late Harry Dean Stanton were touching as the caring grandparents of the hulking but soft-hearted young hero. In addition, she also appeared in TV series and movies while receiving three Emmys, and I still fondly remember her gentle Emmy-nominated guest appearance in “Monk”.

Around the time when she received a well-deserved Honorary Oscar, Rowlands was virtually retired, and then she unfortunately suffered Alzheimer’s disease during the last several years of her life. Her significant achievements will always be remembered as some of the finest moments in movie acting history, and we will surely miss her.

PETER SOBCZYNSKI

At the risk of jeopardizing my reputation as a semi-respectable film critic, I must confess that, for whatever reason, the works of filmmaker John Cassavetes have never quite clicked with me to the extent that they have for so many others over the years. However, the best of those films had one asset that even a naysayer like myself could not begin to deny and that would be the extraordinary presence of Gena Rowlands. Whether playing a museum worker still searching for the kind of romance that the movies sold her on long ago in “Minnie and Moskowitz,” the tough-as-nails broad (in the best sense of the word) who reluctantly finds herself serving as the guardian and protector of an endangered kid in “Gloria” or the emotionally and psychologically wounded women seen in “A Woman Under the Influence” and “Love Streams,” she committed to the often-risky roles with such a unique combination of raw talent, undeniable charisma and utter fearlessness that she all but leapt off the screen without ever for a moment coming across as if she was “acting.” If you saw her work in these films, you never forgot it and if you were to make a list of the most galvanizing actors in cinema history and failed to include her near the very top, you would need to go back and do a rewrite.