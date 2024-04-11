O.J. Simpson Dies: The Rise & Fall of A Superstar

His death follows closely those of Black male actors Jim Brown, Richard Roundtree, Carl Weathers, and Louis Gossett, Jr. To varying degrees, these men shifted the character arc of Black men in Hollywood, from the dignified but harmless roles of Sidney Poitier to figures of action, rebellion, and overt sexual appeal. On the heels of more outspoken Black male sports personalities such as Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Bill Russell, O.J. Simpson was embraced as a clean cut, marketable alternative. His jovial off-field image and Southern California fame invited opportunities. Before Sugar Ray Leonard or Michael Jordan, Simpson was the most bankable Black athlete. While limited in his cinematic or television performance range, his renown lent appeal to his films and roles. He represented Black virility in an unthreatening mode.

In the nearly six decades in which he has occupied the national spotlight, Simpson has been associated with heroism, humor, and hubris. On the small and large screen, his appearances might be characterized as “stunt casting.” No one would call him an actor perhaps in part due to his struggles with literacy, which, behind the scenes, affected his ability to read screenplays and cue cards, and a pronounced "lazy tongue," which sometimes caused him, especially during live sportscasting, to stumble over words. His success in the years following the end of his career in sports was entirely due to a public impression of him as a “good” minority, someone a CEO could brag about having played a round of golf with him. The murders, the circus of a trial, the divisive verdict, and his cagey denials made even casual fans unsettled and uncomfortable. It is telling that the criminal conviction that finally sent him to prison came from his effort to retrieve memorabilia of his better days.

O.J. Simpson was born in San Francisco in 1947, to Eunice and Jimmy Lee Simpson. As a youth, his brushes with the law earned a court appearance by baseball superstar Willie Mays, who told a juvenile affairs judge that 14-year-old Orenthal James Simpson had athletic potential if he were pardoned this once. Simpson parlayed his high school track and football stardom into enrollment at San Francisco City College, where he captured the attention of athletic recruiters from the University of Southern California. In 1967, O.J., newlywed to high school sweetheart Marguerite, enrolled at USC. He was not long on the campus before he participated in a world record (which still stands) 440 relay team. Varsity football beckoned. On the gridiron, in the three-network TV era, Simpson, nicknamed "Orange Juice" by media, became an overnight celebrity. His nationally televised exploits thrilled fans, and, in 1967, he faced UCLA's own Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Gary Beban, in a nationally broadcast rivalry game billed "The Game of The Century". The next season, Simpson was awarded the Heisman trophy. In only two seasons, he had shattered the NCAA's career rushing record.