Iron Lungs and Overwhelming Charisma: Michael Gambon (1940-2023)

Gambon was born in Dublin, and his engineer father moved the family to London, where the young boy trained to be an engineer. After serving for a period in repertory theatre on the advice of Olivier, Gambon made a comic impression on stage in the West End in 1974 in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Norman Conquests, and then he proved his range by taking on the Harold Pinter drama Betrayal in 1978. At this time, Michael Gambon's commanding voice and the size of his physical authority impressed many. Fellow player Simon Callow, a connoisseur of major actors, observed, “Gambon's iron lungs and overwhelming charisma can command a sort of operatic full-throatedness which triumphs over hard walls and long distances.”

The word on Gambon was that he brought a sense of danger to his roles, that he was unsentimental, and that he could be monstrous in an elemental way, but he could also be delicate when need be. He found particular success on stage in the 1980s in Bertolt Brecht’s The Life of Galileo and Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, where he received the sort of notices actors dream of.

Gambon worked quite a lot on television in the 1970s, sometimes in small roles and occasionally for film, but it felt as if he was considered too threatening for leading roles on screen as a young man. It was only in 1986 that Gambon was given probably the best part he ever did for the camera: the title role in Dennis Potter’s very demanding “The Singing Detective,” a six-part series in which he played a mystery writer named Philip E. Marlow who is suffering from the skin condition psoriasis. In that series, it was clear that Gambon was a man who was familiar with suffering and the effects of cruelty, and it was also clear that he was capable of doling out cruelty as much as suffering from it. Gambon’s emotions had a size that could be fitted to the camera only if his collaborators had the courage to let him take full control.

Peter Greenaway took note of Gambon’s capacity for sadism and put him in “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” (1989) opposite Helen Mirren, an unlikely arthouse hit. Ten years or so later, Gambon was at the center of the ensemble in Robert Altman’s “Gosford Park” (2001) as a wealthy industrialist named Sir William McCordle who has left a lot of human wreckage in his wake. Sir William is clearly marked as the future murder victim because he controls the fate of everyone invited to his large country estate in one way or another, like some horrible and capricious capitalist God. Gambon always filled roles like this with relish.