Child of Graceland: Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023)

She met her first husband, Danny Keough, at a Scientology Celebrity Center rehab facility, where Priscilla sent her after she dropped out of high school and developed a drug habit. She told Rolling Stone that she did drugs regularly from 13 until 17 when she was admitted to rehab. “'I did everything but mushrooms and heroin.”

She told Marie Claire that she was relieved to be out of her mother’s reach, even if the circumstances were embarrassing. “I couldn't relate to her," she said. "She was overbearing and overpowering to me. I couldn't wait to get the hell out of there." She and Keough married three years after she got out of rehab and stayed friends and co-parented after their split, even homeschooling their children at Graceland.

Lisa Marie later said that she ended her first marriage in part because the wealth and power disparity between her and Keough made him resent her. “It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is stronger, wealthier,” she said years later. “So in my mind, I'm thinking, I know, I'll get with someone more compatible. I wasn't thinking what everyone else was thinking, which was that I must have been out of my mind."

The more compatible man was Michael Jackson, whom she’d been friends with for years (he repeatedly called during her teenage years trying to meet her, and she finally agreed after he said he would listen to her demo tape). They had a lot in common, including extreme wealth, entire lives lived in the glare of cameras, and traumatic childhoods. Jackson was a victim of physical abuse and, it was rumored, sexual abuse, at the hands of his manager-father, whom Jackson’s sister LaToya said molested her as a girl. Jackson and Presley wed in 1994 in the Dominican Republic and denied and then confirmed tabloid reports that it happened. The first round of child molestation accusations against Jackson hit long before their marriage. Jackson had convinced her that the charges weren’t true. Even after the divorce, and multiple new accusations, Presley refused to take a side on the matter.

But she did say, “Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for—that was probably the biggest mistake of my life."

Then she wed Nicolas Cage, whose performances sometimes channeled Elvis—particularly in "Wild at Heart," in which he sang “Love Me Tender,” and "Honeymoon in Vegas," which featured multiple Elvis impersonators and had a wall-to-wall soundtrack of Presley songs. The marriage was over in 14 weeks, and Cage would later describe it as “a big mistake.”

Cage met her at a party: “There she was, these beautiful eyes that looked like they had a sad story to tell.” He thought about his Elvis-adjacent career up to that point (which was not, he insisted, the product of design) and thought, “Maybe all these crazy coincidences were all about this one moment where I met this one girl who stopped me in my tracks ... And I [thought], well, she comes from an artistic family, I come from an artistic family. She was born with the pressure of an extremely famous name from day one. I was a young actor with the last name Coppola trying to make it in Hollywood with those pressures.”