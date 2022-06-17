Jean-Louis Trintignant: 1930-2022

This feeling of risk came to a head in Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Conformist” (1970), a film centered on Trintignant’s sinister passivity and the damage it is hiding, which his character seeks to ameliorate through the exercise of power and the retreat into fantasy. This is one of the major performances from a very rich period in film history, a performance that looks back to the past of the Fascist era in Italy but also points toward the future of people speaking honestly about child abuse and what it might do to an adult psyche.

No one who has seen this film can forget the gloating yet uncertain look on Trintignant’s face in the back of the car at the end, when Dominique Sanda is crying for him to help her. We can see that he knows he is damned, yet there is a part of him that is frozen, too, unable to respond. His character is missing that component of empathy for others, or it was destroyed or taken from him (this point can be argued). He seems to be thinking, “Does it matter?” And the answer is: yes and no, or perhaps. Alas! Like many of the major screen actors who were only at their best for certain directors, Trintignant is on the fence emotionally and intellectually, and the process of watching him sort that out will always be exciting, sexy, chilling, and dismaying.

Trintignant was working at a very steady rate after the one-two punch of “My Night at Maud’s” and “The Conformist,” and some of the commercial movies he starred in at this time were poor, but by 1980 or so, after Trintignant had turned 50 years old, he became more discriminating and apt to take roles that were a bit smaller than in his heyday. He worked with a very similar sort of performer, Isabelle Huppert, in Michel Deville’s “Eaux profondes” (1981), an adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel in which both Trintignant and Huppert have a sort of contest where they see who can be the most domineering on screen without moving a facial muscle. He played a theater director in André Téchiné’s erotic “Rendez-vous” (1985) in support of the young Juliette Binoche, and he also appeared, with authority and distinction, in Krzysztof Kieślowski’s “Red” (1994) and Patrice Chéreau’s “Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train" (1998).