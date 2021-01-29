Cicely Tyson: 1924-2021

“Sounder” was the film that not only skyrocketed her career, but also changed the course and purpose of her life. As she just recently said in a television interview just last week promoting her newly released and long-awaited autobiography, Just As I Am, she recalled an ugly incident during the publicity tour for the film, when an interviewer told her that watching the film made him realize his own racism and said, “I was uncomfortable with your older son in the film referring to his father as Daddy. I said, ‘Do you have children and what do they call you?’ And he said ‘They call me Daddy’ And I said My God! This man is thinking that we’re not human beings and I made up my mind right there that I could not afford the luxury of just being an actress and that I would use my career as my platform. To have Black people be seen as human beings.”

What she is talking about is the belief, though unfair it may sound to some today, that Black performers and artists of her generation knew that they were faced with the responsibility of representing the greatness of Black people to the world. Centuries of negative stereotypes, lies, and distortions have distorted our humanity, and it was their mission to correct that narrative. It was a burden that would make most people crack under pressure, but she felt it as a calling. To show and explore the full range, dimensions, humanity, and pride of Black folk. And it was something that she took on with her characteristic enthusiasm.

She was always careful in what roles she played, and it was never for the sake of just to be on the screen. As she also said in that recent interview: “Whenever I’m offered a script what I’m interested in, who was that character and why did they want me to play it? And when I get to that point where I feel like her skin has fitted my arm or my mind, then I know that there’s something about her.”

And that could not me more true for her perhaps greatest film transformation in her tour-de-force performance in the CBS 1974 movie “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” directed by John Korty and based on the novel by Ernest J. Gaines, which chronicles the life of a Black woman from her years as a young slave woman in the South until her old age during the Civil Rights movement in the early 1960s. Tyson gave one of the finest performances of her entire career, both gentle yet filled with a steely resolve. The final, emotionally wrenching scene in which Miss Pittman, after a lifetime of hardship and heartbreak, with some small victories along the way, makes an act of defiance against the hard wall of oppression shakes the very foundations to its core. After the premiere broadcast it was reported that many viewers found the final scene so emotionally overwhelming that they left their living rooms to cry. It was never about big showy scenes but reaching inside to the inner soul of the person she was portraying.