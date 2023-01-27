Mrs. Catherine Stovall (1919-2023)

Joshlyn told me that her mother was determined to get her diploma to set an example for her family and neighbors. When Joshlyn was a little girl, she cried because her hair was short. Her mother admonished her, "Remember, it's not what's on your head, but what's in your head that counts." Joshlyn took those words to heart. She said her mother had taken the GED many times before she finally passed it on the thirteenth try. But once she did, she immediately went to college. "I guess another of her other words of wisdom," mused Joshlyn, "is 'Persistence.' Mother inspired so many people to stay in school or to go back to school with her actions."

Helping her children with their homework inspired Mrs Stovall to go back to school, and she was awarded her GED at the age of 71. After that, she attended Northeastern Illinois University and Malcolm X College. She also earned a Christian Education Diploma from the National Baptist Convention at a ceremony in San Francisco. She worked for Motorola and Allied and retired from the Board of Education. She taught Sunday School until she was 95 years old!

Joshlyn remembers: "We knew Mom would make things happen. For example, we didn't know there was a problem with a lack of money or food, because Mama would get in that kitchen and come up with the best one-of-a-kind meals from whatever she could find in the kitchen. She was resourceful and humble in what she did. Mom followed the word of God as taught in Matthew 6:2. She did things in a quiet manner, not boasting or bragging and people have never forgotten her many acts of kindness. She taught us to provide service in our communities. And even after her 100th birthday she remained determined, inspiring others to get out to vote."

At her 101st birthday celebration (which was a drive-by car parade because it was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic), Mrs. Stovall emphasized staying active. Although she could no longer travel, she fondly recounted her love of travel and how it took her to the World's Fair in Canada in 1964, the Bahamas, and Ghana. Her family added that she was proud of being able to cruise and especially of visiting ports of call in Barbados, Belize, Jamaica, St. Martin, Hawaii and Alaska. "She would smile when recalling she has visited 38 of the 50 states."