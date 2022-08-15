Call Me Crazy: Anne Heche (1969-2022)

It’s a sobering reminder of how Hollywood, and society at large, failed Heche until the very end, just as it failed so many female stars throughout its history. A right shame, too, because behind all the sneering headlines and cracks about “lipstick lesbianism” laid one of our most beguiling, unexpected leading ladies. To be sure, she broke barriers in Hollywood’s expression of public sexuality. But onscreen, she was also magnetic, surprising, packing a quivering intensity under that slight frame.

Even in the beginning, Heche’s life was rife with hardship. As she tells it in her now-impossible-to-find memoir Call Me Crazy, she was sexually abused by her Baptist choir director father, who later died of HIV/AIDS at 45 when Heche was only 13. Mere months later, Heche’s 18-year-old brother Nathan perished in a car crash. She grew estranged from her mother and sister due to her allegations against her father, which they both categorically deny.

But amid this tragedy, Heche still managed to break into show business in a big way, earning a Daytime Emmy for her dual role as twins on the soap opera “Another World.” From there, she climbed through the ranks with smaller roles in “The Adventures of Huck Finn” and “Milk Money” before landing two substantial parts: a co-lead role in Nicole Holofcener’s indie dramedy “Walking and Talking” and as a young woman seeking an abortion in the HBO TV movie “If These Walls Could Talk,” starring Cher and Demi Moore.

In these early glimmers, you can see the fresh-faced potential she’d carry through to the rest of her too-short career. Heche’s Laura in “Walking and Talking”—that rare indie flick from the ‘90s centered around the lives and concerns of two women—is outspoken and largely unapologetic about it, a firebrand who knows what she wants and resents feeling stuck in bad relationships where the other person hasn’t done anything wrong. When she splits with her boyfriend Frank (Todd Field) because he won’t get his mole checked out, he tries to reconcile by inviting her to dinner and offering the removed, biopsied mole in a ring box then and there. Heche is gangbusters here, curiosity rollercoasting into surprise, then disgust: “It’s the most passive-aggressive thing you’ve ever done!” She storms away in a huff, both aggravatingly in the right and quick to judgment. It’s a tightrope Heche could easily walk in so many of her roles.