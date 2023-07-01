Acting Magic: Alan Arkin (1934-2023)

In a career that spanned nearly seven decades, Arkin made an indelible mark in entertainment, moving seamlessly between comedy and drama, acting and directing, working in theatre, movies, and television. He was nominated for six Emmys, two Tonys, and four Academy Awards, winning the Tony for his performance in “Enter Laughing” in 1963 and an Oscar for his unforgettable performance as an incredibly inappropriate grandpa in “Little Miss Sunshine'' more than 40 years later. Throughout his varied and incomparable career, I’m sure he connected with many people through a shared admiration for his unique gift, just like he did for my dad and me. He died on June 29, 2023, in his home in Carlsbad, California. He was 89.

Arkin had a knack for delivering his lines in such a unique, often deadpan, way that the words would take on a life beyond the films in which he uttered them. For my dad, it was “Emergency! Everybody to get from street,” a line from “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” Arkin repeats it many times as he attempts to teach the phrase to his fellow comrades in one of the film’s most hilarious scenes. In our household, it instantly became a shorthand for “get out of the way.”

He was also a generous comedic screen partner. In “Freebie and the Bean,” Arkin co-starred with the late James Caan (coincidentally, the two shared a March 29th birthday) as a pair of vice squad detectives. While elements of the film’s plot have not aged well, their oil-and-water chemistry remains off the charts. The scene where a squabble between the two ends with their fingers in each other’s mouths is a thing of absurd beauty. Similarly, Arkin’s turn as a mild-mannered dentist opposite Peter Falk’s mysterious businessman in the 1979 comedy “The In-Laws” transformed a basic meet-the-parents story into transcendent, truly side-splitting comedy gold. Cue literally anyone who has ever seen that film shouting, “Serpentine! Serpentine!”

Although he is often remembered for his comedies, Arkin was also a remarkable dramatic actor. In “Wait Until Dark,” he oscillates between his breezy persona and shocking bursts of violence as a home invader terrorizing a blind Audrey Hepburn—a movie I watched with my mother perhaps far too often. In the Emmy-nominated TV movie “Escape from Sobibor,” he tapped into his Jewish roots to play Polish resistance leader Leon Feldhendler. Arkin channels Feldhendler’s deep sorrow and rage through soft-spoken monologues, finding power in raw human emotion.