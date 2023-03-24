Showtime’s Yellowjackets Expands in Ambitious Second Season

While the plotting may be initially concerning, the scene-to-scene writing is still spectacular, buoyed by one of the best ensembles on TV, a group that only grows richer in the sophomore season with the additions of Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and John Reynolds. The entire cast is on the same twisted page, trusting the writers and creators to take them to crazy places. One of the things that works so well about “Yellowjackets” is that the writers allow their characters to be increasingly weird. Both the teen and adult versions of these people are reckless, violent, and often driven by their passions in a way that’s not often seen on TV. There’s something to threading a tonal needle that allows us to root for people who have pushed the boundaries of human decency without feeling like something is wrong. That can go too far—when a show lets characters inconsistently get away with anything without consequences—but the rash decisions made by these people have ripple effects on this show. In a sense, it’s about the ripples still coming out since that plane crash in 1996.

That’s when the Yellowjackets soccer team crashed in the middle of nowhere. Again, “Yellowjackets” cuts back and forth between the weeks and now months after the crash and the present day. This season is about the past winter, and the deadly chill pervades every scene with the survivors. As revealed by the end of last season, Lottie Matthews plays a bigger role this year, and Courtney Eaton depicts her as a young woman who increasingly believes she’s special. At the same time, Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is having visions, encouraged to unpack their meaning by girlfriend Van (Liv Hewson). Of course, the main drama of the flashbacks this year centers on the life that Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) is about to bring into this world. While she’s dealing with impending motherhood, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) head out to try and find the missing Javi. Oh, and you don’t want to know what happens with Jackie (Ella Purnell).

It’s a lot for a show—and I didn’t even mention the scene-stealing Misty (Sammi Hanratty)—but it’s only half of “Yellowjackets.” In the present day, last season ended with Nat (Juliette Lewis) being kidnapped, and it turns out that a cult run by Lottie (Kessell) is to blame. Misty (Christina Ricci) sets out to find Natalie and ends up partnered with an ordinary guy who likes to play detective named Walter (Wood). Meanwhile, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) struggles to hold on to her sanity in increasingly surreal arcs that almost play out like “Twin Peaks.” As Tai battles with reality, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) struggles to cover up the death of Adam and hold her family together. Daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) plays a bigger role this year as does Shauna’s husband Jeff (Warren Kole).