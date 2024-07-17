Peacock’s Those About to Die Should Appeal to People Counting the Days Until Gladiator 2

The draw for viewers on trailers and posters for “Those About to Die” has been the involvement of Sir Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, but he’s, somewhat unsurprisingly, a minor player in this game. The show belongs more to the men and women over which he rules (including a few familiar faces), but mostly made up of new performers. It’s hard to say if it’s a help or a hindrance to be regularly reminded of the wheelings and dealings of Ramsay Bolton upon seeing the visage of Iwan Rheon as the manipulative Tenax. On the one hand, it reminds one of a show that undeniably does this kind of multi-arc, violent costume drama better. On the other, Rheon knows the assignment, elevating material that sometimes gets a bit stale with just a suspicious glance.

Rheon’s Tenax, the man who runs the gambling around the chariot races and gladiator fights of the day, is only one of many characters that populate “Those About to Die.” If there are leads, those titles would probably go to the natural-born leader Titus (Tom Hughes of “The English”) and his brother Domitian (Jojo Macari) as the sons of Vespasian, two men who approach potential leadership in very different ways. Where Titus nervously plays political games out in the open, Domitian plots behind the scenes to undermine him, hoping to take a throne that he seems duly incapable of holding.

While Titus and Domitian play their own game of thrones in scenes that sometimes feel repetitive, a better subplot plays out far from the capital in the form of Cala (Sara Martins), a woman whose three children have been captured by the empire. Martins imbues Cala with an emotional gravity and nuance that the show often lacks, playing her as a woman whose intellect and commitment have often been underestimated. She's easily the best thing about the show. All three children get arcs, but the best of the first half of the season belongs to Moe Hashim’s Kwame, a lion tracker who becomes one of the city’s most impressive gladiators.