Apple TV+’s “The Sisters Grimm” is a Fractured, Frustrating Animated Fairy Tale

Apple TV+’s “The Sisters Grimm,” based on the same-named Michael Buckley books, intends to act as an entry point for viewers too young for “Harry Potter” and “The Chronicles of Narnia” who still yearn for a serialized fantasy. Its premise of two sisters who are descendants of the Brothers Grimm and live in a sleepy town full of magical fairy tale characters is reminiscent of that of the ABC series Once Upon a Time—at least before it leaned into the Disney brand synergy for ratings—for a younger crowd. Naturally, it works as a fine diversion for its target audience. Still, given its cramped six-episode structure, “The Sisters Grimm” speaks to the larger issue plaguing family animation and the medium of streaming-era storytelling.

The first season, which is adapted from the first novel, “The Fairy-tale Detectives,” opens with orphans—because you can’t have children’s fantasy without them—angsty 11-year-old Sabrina (Ariel Winter) and her innocent 7-year-old sister Daphne (Leah Newman) on a train from NYC to Ferryport Landing to live with their estranged grandmother Relda (Laraine Newman). A year prior, their parents suddenly disappeared. Leaving her and Daphne orphans, the only trace of their parents is a red handprint on their car’s dashboard found at the side of the road. By the time they arrive at Relda’s residence, they’ve been to six foster homes, one of which gave them cat food for snacks.

Sabrina, instantly apprehensive upon meeting her, is still traumatized by her previous homes and insists on leaving immediately. But they learn the hard way that their new home is among fairytale creatures, dubbed “Everafters.” Soon after, Relda attempts to provide the kids with information about the town and their parents. However, right as Relda conducts an investigation, she’s kidnapped by a giant.

The Grimm sisters set out to rescue their grandmother, all on their own. To do so, they must uncover the mystery behind their lineage and the secrets of the town and navigate the Everafters who inhabit it.

Many of these are harbored by the suspicious mayor, Prince Charming (Abubakar Salim). They soon find allies in some Everafter beings in Jack the Giant Slayer (Dylan Llewellyn), their house's magic mirror (Harry Trevaldwyn), and Puck (Billy Harris), a rambunctious 12-year-old fairy from Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream who crushes on Sabrina.

Whereas much children’s television programming today seems hyperactive, “The Sisters Grimm” is a relaxed diversion whose magic stems from its straightforward fantastical tone. Showrunner Amy Higgins and her writing team maintain a consistent, mysterious ambiance, along with steady character development, for its younger demographic, without ever appearing pandering. The primary driving force is the loving, healthy bond between its central leads: Sabrina serves as Daphne’s caregiver, but they are also sisters who provide mutual support and affection, rarely ever arguing.

Although “Sisters Grimm” is not an educational program and sometimes takes a darker tone, its appeal is reminiscent of the now-defunct PBS Kids GO programming block that I grew up with. It would’ve made itself right at home alongside “WordGirl,” “Wild Kratts,” and “Cyberchase,” offering well-scoped, sophisticated adventures with subtle themes that are both thought-provoking and socially relevant. Additionally, “Sister’s Grimm” has an autumnal illustrative aesthetic that is nicely matched by the muted-color backgrounds. This compensates for the same average animation quality as other programs produced by Titmouse on Apple TV+, such as “Harriet the Spy” and “Frog & Toad.”

Laid-back tone be darned, “Sisters Grimm” falls under the same frustrating spell as so many other animated shows. Its short episode count makes the story rush, acting like a hare when it should be a tortoise. This is particularly true in the season’s second half, which introduces intriguing conflicts and narrative twists regarding the citizens of Ferryport Landing. Considering how much is spent on the mystery at hand, there’s not much earned weight to it, given the story’s limited scope by that point. It’s aggravating to see the standard norms of streaming clip the wings of animated shows that have so much potential and charm. Given that this is the first of many novel adaptations, one can a follow-up season allows it to fully realize its magical realm.

As it stands, “The Sisters Grimm” is charming children’s entertainment. Although it may not be enough to appeal to parents, it is a solid diversion for families seeking a new all-ages show for the fall.

Whole series screened for review. Premieres October 3rd on Apple TV+.