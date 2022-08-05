The Sandman Fails to Live Up to Fan's Dreams

But did we?

Because the Sandman comic series is, at its core, about the very nature of stories, one can’t help but be amused that reviewing this new iteration of it becomes a debate about the very nature of adapting stories. In strictly narrative terms, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is about as faithful an adaptation of the source material as could reasonably be imagined. Whether or not that’s a good thing is a litmus test for what any given viewer wants out of an adaptation.

“The Sandman” tells the story of Dream (also named Morpheus, and played by Tom Sturridge), the anthropomorphic personification of the lord of dreams, and ruler of The Dreaming, a fantastical land of story and possibility where we all spend a third of our lives. It originally began as a DC Comics series in 1988, and it lasted 75 issues before ending in 1996, becoming one of the first ongoing DC or Marvel series to end solely by creative decision rather than by a sales-motivated one. During the series’ eight-year run, it helped launch the beloved and influential Vertigo imprint in 1993 (for which it became the flagship title), and it became the first longform series from DC or Marvel to have every issue collected into graphic novels (an incalculably important change to the comic book business model). “The Sandman” was eventually collected into ten books, and the first season of the Netflix series adapts the first two volumes, Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House.

Early on in the comic series, before he started writing more for the big picture of the series as a whole, Gaiman was known for crafting incredible individual issues, and two of the most beloved chapters are “The Sound of Her Wings” (issue #8) and “Men of Good Fortune” (#13). Both stories are issue-length conversations between Dream and someone important to him; in the former, it’s his sister Death; in the latter, it’s his friend Hob Gadling. Both of these issues are wonderful, and fully earn their legendary status. And both are adapted nearly page for page, word for word, into the sixth episode of the show. That’s not a good thing.

When Gaiman crafted these stories in the late 1980s, everything about their writing was predicated on fitting them into a 24-page comic. Had “The Sandman” been, say, 40 pages per issue, one can assume these conversations might have been fleshed out further. And that’s what should have happened in the TV series, which absolutely had the time and space to reimagine these conversations for a different medium. But they didn’t even try. Instead Gaiman and his team of writers and producers punted, giving each conversation a nearly verbatim adaptation and shunting them both into the same episode of the show rather than giving either one the expanded reimagining they deserved.