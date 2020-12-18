The Essential Fellini is a Wonderful Gift for Cinephiles

The main draw, of course, will be the films, 11 of which have been restored in 4K remasters for the first time. There are also digital restorations of the short film “Toby Dammit” from 1968 and a television film from 1969 called “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook”. And that’s just the beginning. There are two feature-length documentaries about Fellini: “Fellini: I’m a Born Liar” and “Marcello Mastroianni: I Remember,” which is over three hours long. There’s a two-hour interview with Fellini from 1960; four behind-the-scenes documentaries; a 2000 documentary that includes some of the final interviews with Fellini; audio commentaries on six of the films; archive interviews; and much more, including packaging that fits the Fellini aesthetic. In the box, you’ll find two illustrated books with hundreds of pages of content, including essays by Michael Almereyda, Kogonada, Bilge Ebiri, Stephanie Zacharek, and more.

What about the movies? Time being as hard to find as it is at the end of the busiest year ever, I haven’t had a chance to sample much, but what I have looks incredible. The restorations look incredible, but I thought I’d let Roger Ebert speak to the quality of the films, including four he inducted into the coveted Great Movies collection. Let’s start there:

“8 ½”

“"8 1/2" is the best film ever made about filmmaking. It is told from the director's point of view, and its hero, Guido (Marcello Mastroianni), is clearly intended to represent Fellini. It begins with a nightmare of asphyxiation, and a memorable image in which Guido floats off into the sky, only to be yanked back to earth by a rope pulled by his associates, who are hectoring him to organize his plans for his next movie. Much of the film takes place at a spa near Rome, and at the enormous set Guido has constructed nearby for his next film, a science fiction epic he has lost all interest in.”

“Amarcord”

“If ever there was a movie made entirely out of nostalgia and joy, by a filmmaker at the heedless height of his powers, that movie is Federico Fellini’s “Amarcord.” The title means “I remember” in the dialect of Rimini, the seaside town of his youth, but these are memories of memories, transformed by affection and fantasy and much improved in the telling. Here he gathers the legends of his youth, where all of the characters are at once larger and smaller than life -- flamboyant players on their own stages.”