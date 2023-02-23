Prime Video's Workplace Horror-Comedy The Consultant Loses Its Edge

It’s fitting to this show’s on-the-nose nature that Waltz plays a type of shady, unusual figure who comes into a mobile game business named CompWare and makes some strange changes. Here, Waltz is a vessel for weirdness, and another part of what makes this series digestible but bland. Set in a crisp, modern tech workspace that has a striking palette of red puncturing black backgrounds—like a brake light at night—the show watches as his character Regus Patoff takes over despite no one knowing who he is. Two employees, Craig (Nat Wolff) and Elaine (Brittany O’Grady), watch with skepticism as he ascends the throne after their former boss Mr. Sang (Brian Yoon), was shot in the middle of a company visit. That last tidbit makes for the series’ first big bizarro moment, with a tinge of absurdity. But “The Consultant” dulls that edge while being so content at using flash-bang WTF moments and heavyhanded needle drops. When Mama Sang (Gloria John) arrives to become of the show’s many cliffhangers in an early episode, the creators can’t resist playing “Mama Said” by The Shirelles.

Adapted by showrunner Tony Basgallop (Apple TV+’s “Servant”) from a book by Bentley Little, “The Consultant” struggles to be a punchy comic-horror take on the recent entrepreneur stories (“WeCrashed,” “Superpower: The Story of Uber”), in which eccentrics wield corporate power despite being so out of touch with their employees and customers. In this case, Waltz’s strangely named Regus Patoff fires remote workers who can’t show up at the office an hour after their first meeting. Later on, he basically forces one employee (Michael Charles Vaccaro’s Iain) to take a sponge bath in his office to rid himself of a smell that gravely upsets Regus. Sinister forces are at play, coded with moves not shocking to a typical toxic work environment—Regus crosses over work/life boundaries, he dehumanizes the people on his salary spreadsheets, he makes people feel awful.

Even without Waltz playing its sneaky title character, “The Consultant” would have too many flaws to be worth more than a lazy binge-viewing. It’s a show that keeps piling on mysteries for the sake of getting stranger and stranger, without building a significant amount of tension. Characters are left volleying questions in their dialogue (Nat Wolff is full of prompts in the first half), and everyone’s behavior can be a bit baffling. Despite learning all many weird facets about Regus Patoff, it’s only in episode seven when Craig questions where his boss lives, or if he even goes to the bathroom. The series uses one's unknown motivation for strange behavior as a cliffhanger all the time, but that becomes tedious when “The Consultant” doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain.