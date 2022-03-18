Adam and Rebekah Neumann wanted WeWork to “elevate the world’s consciousness,” whatever that means. But this series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello helps us see how that way of thinking became shared by CEO and co-founder Adam and his chief branding officer Rebekah, how their affection might have been the only real thing as the workspace-sharing company kept raising its value while losing money at the same time. We see the way that they gassed each other up from being underdogs, all the way until the infamous S-1 statement that made them a public joke and created its own fiasco in which Adam was asked to step down. Here are two people who became so rich together out of selling space to the millennial worker market that they didn’t have to make sense. And Adam knew that when you can get people to believe in your business, they’ll do anything. They’ll either bust their ass for you so that you can go party, or they’ll bet on you with millions and billions.

By focusing on Adam and Rebekah's relationship, "WeCrashed" feel looser than just recounting different power moves and board meetings, as hampered Showtime’s take on the Uber tale, “Super Pumped.” This series is incredibly well paced, and instead of waning with more episodes it becomes more addictive, more fun to watch the series commit to tricking us into feeling something for these monsters. Leto and Hathaway are perfect for the parts in part because of their own star power, as two mighty theatrical actors who both have been accused of being too much, sometimes justly so, and bring that too-muchness to people who were too much.

As Adam, Leto continues the comedic stride he had in Ridley Scott's “House of Gucci,” completing a transformation into an actually dynamic actor instead of just a needy one. It’s like Leto realized that the ideology of playing an actual Joker in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” is more effective when less literal. Like in “House of Gucci,” he plays a soulful variation of a clown. This time he captures the forcefulness, and makes a superpower out of how Adam can read people and their needs. At the same point, Leto also helps detail why Neumann might have been a decent businessman, but he was far better at making himself what the fantasy that this bubbling economic culture of investing and ambition wanted.