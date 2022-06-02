The Boys Returns for a Bloated, Super-Sized Third Season

That this robust synopsis skips a good deal of the show’s major subplots, characters, and gags is both “The Boys”’s greatest strength and its greatest weakness. To its credit, the Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg-produced show has a lot of fun with its premise, using the robust world it’s created to vent spleen at everything from the corporatization of DC and Marvel (The Seven star in their own movies starring themselves, both a cash cow and a means to polish their image) to the real-world rise of white supremacy and right-wing reactionary politics. Sure, the season starts with the American public turning on the Seven because they welcomed a Nazi into their ranks. But as the season progresses, and Homelander and others start to lean into their open disdain for the public, Stormfront’s line from last season’s finale rings ever more true: “People love what I have to say. They believe in it. They just don’t like the word ‘Nazi’, that’s all.”

Problem is, “The Boys” tries to touch on too many charged political issues without the length or breadth to properly handle them, instead greeting us with tongue-in-cheek reflections on our own world’s absurd sociopolitical landscape. Some of the gags work great in isolation: A mass murder by a supe leads to a facile A-list rendition of “Imagine” (with some of the Seven joining in), and A-Train stars in a gut-busting sendup of the Kendall Jenner Pepsi protest ad. But the inventive in-universe media of the show’s world works leagues better than their attempts to incorporate them into the story itself; analogues to COVID lockdowns and Fox News misinformation quickly grow repetitive as the season continues.

Same goes for the dick-and-fart humor, which started out bold and transgressive at the show’s inception but rarely surprises outside of a few novel twists this season. Yes, people still get exploded and exsanguinated and cut in half with laser eyes with devious glee, but you can only watch that for so long before your brain just gets used to it. By the time we visit a giant superheroic orgy in episode six, it feels strange to greet it with little more than an amused chuckle.

The bloated cast doesn’t help, as the series’ hour-long episodes feel overstuffed with characters and plotlines, keeping too many plates spinning in the air. Maeve herself feels sidelined for most of the season, as does MM; The Deep (Chace Crawford)’s largely isolated story this season is centered around an eye-rolling literalization of the joke that Aquaman has sex with fish—something HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” treated with the appropriate amount of levity and brevity. The cast remains committed, and there are a few new standouts (Ackles is a treat as Soldier Boy, casting himself as the anti-Chris Evans), but the show’s penchant for self-indulgence means it’s hard to kill your darlings, even if you’re still content to make them bleed a bit.