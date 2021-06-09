Starz Version of Blindspotting Shifts Focus of Hit Film

“Blindspotting” returns to Oakland with an extended, new cast of characters: Ashley’s childhood best friend Janelle is back from traveling and is now living with her mother. Rooming with Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) as her mother’s tenant is the recently paroled Earl (Benjamin Earl Turner). Ashley moves in next door with Miles’ chilled out mom Rainey (Helen Hunt) and his chaotic sister Trish (Jaylen Barron). The movie’s lyrical storytelling techniques return too, except with greater musical flair. During these bite-sized half-hour long episodes, the team of writers build out a backstory for Ashley, a character who was severely underutilized in the film.

But while “Blindspotting” offers an expanded universe, adding rich layers to a once side character, its thematic elements read as undercooked and its visual ambition isn’t smoothly stitched to the primary narrative.

Ashley is our window into this world. Every episode features her rattling off verses and rhymes that elucidate her inner turmoil for Miles’ absence, her insecurities as a single-mother, and a wee bit of guilt. Elaborate camera movement and formalistic flourishes imbue the series with an elevated aesthetic: at one point, near the end of the premiere, Ashley and Sean visit an Oakland sideshow wherein cars spin donuts at rapturous speeds. On four separate street corners the giddy cast bop in unison, the action of the cars revolve in slow motion, and a cool melodic score warms the proceedings. At other junctions, jazzed rhapsodic horns rise to the beats of time-lapsed images, like Ashley waiting to visit Miles, or to the smooth movements of interpretive dancers. They’re beautiful keynotes to Ashley’s pent up anger, frustrations from her thankless concierge job at the Alcatraz Hotel, her lonely nights, and her heated confrontations with the big-talking Trish.

Instead of vocalizing how gentrification is slowly eroding the Bay Area, the writers on “Blindspotting” carve grating character dynamics. Ashley and Trish are the biggest culprits, as they share an antagonistic relationship stemming from Ashley advising Miles not to invest in Trish’s idea for her own stripclub run by women replete with a cooperative union. But in actuality, these two invite trouble like ice on a dark highway—Ashley routinely shames Trish for her revealing attire while Trish questions Ashley’s credentials as a mother and member of their family. Speaking of moms, it’s not altogether clear how Rainey fits in these subplots. Hunt pulls together a character who just isn’t a believable mother for Miles or Trish. In other words, how did a hippie white mom raise a black daughter and white son to be hood?