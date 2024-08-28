Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the Boldest Fantasy Show of the Year

The first season of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was one of the biggest swings taken by a major company in the current streaming era. While it quickly became the streaming service’s most-watched series (and its most expensive) and proved fine with most critics, the series was unsuccessful with the majority of longtime J. R. R. Tolkien fans. That first chapter of “The Rings of Power” was not a masterpiece by any means, rather a flawed adaptation that still held a lot of promise.

It feels as if the series’ release was tampered by an influx of racial hatred from fans online, as well as the fact that it aired around the same time as the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.” As Season 2’s release date came closer, I couldn’t help but wonder what the future of this series looked like, and whether or not it would ever be able to compete with its HBO rival. Thankfully, it’s clear that the series’ vision has not been stifled as the show has made a major leap forward with a magnificent second season.

Picking up right where season one left off, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is reeling from her journey with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who was revealed to actually be the dark wizard Sauron in the finale of the first season. Galadriel’s lingering infatuation with Sauron and why he was drawn to her, consumes her for most of the season and forces her to ponder over the darkness that may be present within her as well. This push-and-pull between the Galdirel we know and her unforeseen darker inhibitions is fascinating to watch, and allows for a character that could feel one dimensional to illuminate the screen.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond; Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

With her, is Elrond (Robert Aramayo), who doesn’t fully trust Galadriel after her return. He too struggles with what he believes to be his destiny, and. as the season progresses, becomes far more interesting than he was in season one. Across Middle-Earth, Sauron has disguised himself in the form of an elf and has taken refuge in Eregion, seeking out Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to help him make the Rings of Power. What comes of this initial alliance is a downward spiral in Celebrimbor’s case. The two slowly become friends and allies, until their reliance on each other becomes obsessive and destined to crumble. Edwards and Vickers are fantastic scene partners, and they deliver the finest performances in the show each time they share the screen.

While these are the central characters in the second season, “The Rings of Power” does an excellent job at making it clear that everyone featured in the show has a part to play. The cast of characters are all given enough time for viewers to care about their separate quests, which in turn makes the narrative even tighter. From power-couple Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Disa (Sophia Nomvete) to allies Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the different plotlines neatly fold into one in time for an epic episode’s long battle towards the season’s end. That’s what “The Rings of Power” is best at; allowing its characters apt space and time to grow in their own stories. It’s an ensemble cast that is quite strong, and it’s clear that developers J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay realize this.

Sam Hazeldine as Adar

The main aspect of “Rings of Power” that remains fascinating over these two seasons, is that it feels like you’re watching a story come to life from page to screen. Unlike other fantasy shows, each scene in “The Rings of Power” is bathed in a staggering light, even when scenes are supposed to be shrouded in darkness. Colors refract off the camera lens in a blinding fashion, leaving everything in its wake to feel as grandiose as a series of this magnitude should. It’s not afraid to be fantastical and imbue its viewers in the magic of Middle-earth. Rather, “Rings of Power” wants to showcase just how beautiful this world is, rather than hide its true genre behind the desire to be heralded as prestige television.

The series has clearly been crafted by people–from the writers room to the art department–who have spent their lives reading and watching fantasy, and in turn hoping one day to create something of their own. While it’s indeed an adaptation of Tolkein’s expansive work, there are creative liberties that come with adapting something like this, ones that feel more realized in season two than they did in season one. Payne and McKay have crafted an intriguing cautionary tale, one where the stakes grow higher with each episode.

Halfway through the season, Durin III exclaims that “Middle-earth is changing. Its limbs are stretching. It’s bones, creaking.” Sauron’s presence has awakened a darkness that threatens to overtake Middle-earth, and it is with season two that this darkness is showcased as posing a real threat to the series’ characters and the world they call home. At the heart of these series, is the question of how far power can corrupt an individual, and a nation. This season is largely focused on offers of power, and how certain characters deal with this. While some characters attempt to grasp it with all their might, others let it slip through their fingers like sand. Many take hold of the power the rings can possess, latching onto it like a whip and destroying their relationships along the way.

Season two of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has expanded upon everything that made its first season so promising. The narrative has become tighter, making for a watch that is more entertaining and worthwhile than season one. It is unabashed in displaying the magic of Middle-earth, along with the talents of each performer that graces the screen. For these reasons, and its improved writing throughout, it has done what many of its peers seem incapable of. While there will likely still be some pushback from fans of the original film trilogy and Tolkien’s written work, this is undeniably the most striking fantasy show of the year.

Whole season screened for review.