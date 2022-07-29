Prime Video's Paper Girls is a Thrilling, Surprising Time Travel Adventure

Based on the graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, “Paper Girls” takes a wild route to become a time travel adventure, starting off initially as watching four girls work their paper route on Hell Day, the morning after Halloween in 1998. Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), and KJ (Fina Strazza) team up when local dirtbag pranksters prove to be getting out of hand—at one point they even steal Tiff’s brand new walkie-talkies. Ready to fight, the girls go to an abandoned, newly built home they suspect to be the losers' hideout. Only, the creeps in there aren’t classmates, but mysterious figures who may or may not have to do with the large pink clouds that start to billow overhead.

In a frantic course of events during the show's gripping pilot, the four girls then find themselves in the 2019 version of their Ohio town of Stony Stream. Not knowing what’s going on, but running in fright from laser fire, they hole up in Erin’s house, only to find an older version of her inside. Young Erin dreamed about running for president and having four kids; this real Erin (played soulfully and with self-deprecating bite by Ali Wong) is a paralegal who lives alone in the home previously owned by her mother. This meeting of the two Erins brings up a lot of feelings between the two, but also launches a journey to look into a certain piece of time travel hardware that confuses them all.

“Paper Girls” is a story that constantly shifts in an exciting fashion, but maintains its gravity while moving through different eras and developments thanks to its great young cast. In sure time, the main four each make memorable characters out of their initially vague writing, and they make the emotional value of these adventures prominent. Sometimes, “Paper Girls” can cut feel like it's cutting corners when trying to get a big emotion out of its coming-of-age revelations (like when Erin learns about what happened to her mom), but the performances often capture the discomfort and confusion from a nightmarish scenario.