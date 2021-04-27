Netflix's Yasuke is a Bloody History Trip

Yasuke’s legend has of course been featured on screen before: The anime “Afro Samurai” pays tribute to him and before he passed, Chadwick Boseman was slated to play him in a live-action film. But director LeSean Thomas (“The Boondocks” and “Black Dynamite”) uses the legend as a different entry point into his six-episode Netflix animated series ”Yasuke.” A fever-dream of historical-fiction, the brutal show combines powerful mysticism, demonic mutants, exploding robots and familiar but sharp swordplay for a trippy story of regret and tradition.

In Thomas’ brisk adaptation, a broken Yasuke (voiced by Lakeith Stanfield) calls a quiet small stream-side village his home. A disheveled beard and dreads, and an always filled bottle of sake color his character. He follows the familiar trope of the once proud warrior turned drunken loner. 20 years earlier he assisted his master Nobunaga with his suicide, and the pain has never left him. Though Nobunaga (Takehiro Hira) respected Yasuke, his older generals did not. Racism masquerading as ritual dominated their perceptions of him. And away from the court, decades later in this tiny village, Yasuke feels like a bigger outsider than before.

His quiet corner is disturbed when a local singer, Ichika (Gwendoline Yeo), asks the now boatsman to shepherd her sick daughter, Saki (Maya Tanida), upstream to a doctor. Unbeknownst to Yasuke, the girl possesses immense psychic powers, making her the target of a fantastical evil witch.

Akin to Flying Lotus’ chill vaporwave score, the story of “Yasuke” emotionally wafts and thrums at different intervals. For every step our hero takes from his hideaway village, an object like a lotus necklace triggers his haunted memory back to his days under Nobunaga. That’s where he met a fellow outsider in the feudal lord’s court, the equally skilled female fighter Natsumaru (Ming-Na Wen). And that’s where their presence, a change from the older homogenous samurai tradition, caused the establishment to recoil. It’s a nice subversion. Often when Japan’s way of life is depicted as threatened, whether in film or television, it’s due to outside forces trying to westernize the country. But this is an African and Asian woman who are desperately trying to drag this feudal land into the future. And no matter how often they prove their worth, they’re perpetually othered.