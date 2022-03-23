Netflix's Bridgerton Returns with a Tame, Slow Second Season

The most important of those is the central couple around which season one focused—eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her rakish new husband, Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Page is nowhere to be seen this season, with Daphne only occasionally visiting the Bridgerton manor to offer words of advice or to talk about their new baby. In practice, this is fine: after all, Julia Quinn’s book series, on which the series is based, turns its attention to the romantic trials of a different Bridgerton child each time, which allows the scope to widen and its ensemble more things to do.

That leaves the focus for season two on eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), still the stubborn viscount of the house, holding down the estate in honor of his late father (Rupert Evans in flashbacks), who died in his thirties of a bee sting in Anthony’s arms when the boy was just 18. Now in his thirties himself, and with the responsibilities of managing the house, he turns to this latest social season with all the pragmatism he feels he requires: Find a suitable woman with decent riches and enough kindness and education to take care of any potential children and tie the knot, true love be damned.

He may well have found the answer in young Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), the younger daughter of the wealthy, fashionable Sharma family (changed from the white Sheffields from the book, another indicator of the show’s welcome commitment to diversifying its vision of Regency England). She’s sweet, and nice enough, but there’s just one problem: her older sister, the headstrong Kate (Simone Ashley), is determined to protect her from suitors who just want a marriage of convenience. She wants her sister to marry for love, and can smell Anthony’s intentions a mile away, running interference at every ostentatious ball and promenade Britain’s upper-crust families have to offer.