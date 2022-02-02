Will Arnett Guides Celebrities Through Netflix Crime Comedy Murderville

This first season features a mix of funny people with a few intriguing left-field choices: you get Conan O’Brien in the pilot (a great pick, and one that Arnett seems to relish), but then it’s about Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks playing along. Later on it’s Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, and Ken Jeong. Arnett has them interview suspects, participate in strange gauntlet challenges (like when he makes O’Brien eat hot sauce-covered food before questioning a server), and often gives them an earpiece, usually the most reliably funny construct of the show. And “Murderville” has a tiny game show edge to it, in that it doesn’t just want you to laugh along with its clever serials, but follow clues and guess who the killer is. This aspect of the show is supported by a funny ensemble of suspects and cops that help fill in the world, including Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Terry’s soon-to-be ex-wife and bombastic master of ceremonies who always puts these celebs on the spot. She more than matches Arnett's energy, and helps "Murderville" have a cozy, goofy charm.

This all was based on a previously successful BBC series named “Murder in Successville,” starring Tom Davis, whose on-screen presence is even more serious than Arnett’s here. From what I’ve seen from that show, the tact is slightly different—it’s more about trying to get a guest to break character than to see how much they can play along. That BBC approach better seems to work better, given that "Murderville" is in part about being immersed in this gritty lighting that resembles a real, crummy cop show and then bam—you remember you're watching an elaborate joke, because someone has just been thrown out of sync by something so silly. Whenever the guest laughs, we usually do too.

It feels odd to say this about something with improv, but the entertainment of “Murderville” can often come down to guest casting. Some people are more about letting the strange comedy happen around them, while others are better at getting their hands dirty (Sharon Stone in episode five, for example). The angle of a guest improvising can be a toss-up, which makes for some more comically dynamic episodes than others. And sometimes the guest’s breaking of character isn’t as common in the edit. It's almost like "Murderville" would benefit from stranger picks, whether they are improv-ready or not.