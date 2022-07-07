AMC+'s Moonhaven Has Intrigue and Sci-Fi Gobbledygook Galore

But underneath that innately silly premise (and the frequently-silly series that explores it) lies the kind of philosophical, high-concept speculative fiction we used to see all the time in the 1970s in the works of Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Alfred Bester. How do we fix ourselves? Can something else fix us, and do we even want them to?

Before we can answer those questions, however, we’ve got a murder on the Moon. The show, created by “Lodge 49” producer Peter Ocko (that show’s creator, Jim Gavin, produces and writes some episodes), throws us in the middle of a conspiracy-laden death of a young girl on Moonhaven, the paradise that surrounds the manmade AI (here called IO) tasked with solving humanity’s problems.

The detectives on site, Paul (Dominic Monaghan) and Arlo (Kadeem Hardison) are hardly your typical police-procedural gumshoes. They’re curious, but out of their element; murders don’t happen often in their serene, cult-meets-day-spa society, which makes them all the more out of practice. Luckily, Moonhaven’s got the most advanced technology, so they don’t need to be good detectives—Paul waves a device over young Chill Shen’s (Nina-Barker Francis) body, and immediately figures out who she is and who killed her. Mystery solved!

But that mystery’s just the tip of the iceberg, one whose point crests at the arrival of Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), an Earther pilot transporting Earth envoy Indira Mare (Amara Karan) and her muscle, Tomm (Joe Manganiello, scowling under a space mohawk), to Moonhaven to prep the first wave of Mooners to return to Earth and help it heal. She bristles at the sun-dappled colony’s seeming perfection and its obnoxiously-zen occupants, all of whom walk around with the superior air that comes from being told you’re going to save the world. It’s not long, though, before she’s informed that Chill Shen is actually her biological sister she never knew, thrusting her into a mystery that goes all the way to humanity’s ultimate fate.

