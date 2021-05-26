Live at Mister Kelly's Documentary to Have Sneak Preview on WTTW This Thursday, May 27th

This special look at the upcoming film will also be televised at 6am Friday, May 28, on WTTW Prime; 12:30 am Saturday, May 29th on WTTW; and 10 pm Sunday, May 30 on WTTW. It will be available only to viewers in WTTW’s broadcast region, after which a full-length, 80-minute version will premiere nationally in the fall.

“This showing on public television is a way we can give something back to the people of Chicago, who came together and celebrated diversity, great jazz, and great comedy,” said executive producer David Marienthal. “Our city was the entertainment epicenter of the country during that time and my father and uncle built an unrivaled talent incubator.”

David is the son and nephew to the late Marienthal brothers, George and Oscar, who conceived and operated three ground-breaking nightclubs. The London House was opened in 1946, followed by Mister Kelly’s in 1953 and the Happy Medium Theater in 1960. These venues launched the careers of such stars-to-be as Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Herbie Hancock, Ramsey Lewis, Lenny Bruce, Lily Tomlin, Mort Sahl, and Joan Rivers. Over 30 live albums were recorded at the clubs including recordings by such immortal artists as Billie Holiday, Oscar Peterson, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, the Smothers Brothers, Freddie Prinze, and Flip Wilson.

The filmmakers drew on a comprehensive archive Marienthal has assembled and donated to the Newberry Library’s permanent collection. More than 100 interviews, recordings, photos, and memorabilia tell the story of the movements for free speech, civil rights, women’s liberation, and anti-war that happened alongside the fabulous entertainment. The archive will be curated by the Newberry and presented in part as a major exhibit with public programs in 2023. Non-profit partners include ChiArts and the Jazz Foundation of America.