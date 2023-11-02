Invincible Packs a Wallop in Mighty Second Season

Picking up immediately after the events of Season One, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), face the ramifications post Omni-Man/Nolan's murderous rampage in Chicago. In Nolan's absence, Mark and Debbie begin to drift apart. With no one to talk to about her loneliness and her husband's atrocities, Debbie resorts to drinking. Mark, however, takes up new responsibilities, righting all of Nolan's wrongs in his heroism. At the same time, he still tries to juggle time for his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz), best friend William (Andrew Rannells), and super best friend Eve/Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) right on the heels of entering college.

Wanting to prove to the world and himself that he's not as ruthless as his father, Mark goes to Global Defense Agency (G.D.A) head Cecil (Walton Goggins) and asks to return to superhero duties under his supervision. Unbeknownst to him, Mark is operating on a short leash, just in case his Viltrumite blood kicks in.

While Cecil tries to manage Mark, he also adds some new additions to his updated Guardians of the Globe roster—Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Rudy (Ross Marquand), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), Monster Girl (Grey Griffin, who also provide voices for five other separate characters, like the character voice acting chameleon she is)—specifically the newly revived The Immortal (Ross Marquand), who becomes the team's leader and new drama stirs between the group.

That's merely scratching the surface of the myriad of open threads in the four-episode first parter—which is the season's most significant detriment. Although it might seem like the show is going in a serialized direction, this first half of Season Two retains the surrealist and graphic tone but is utterly confident in its identity. The first season did a great job in impressive worldbuilding on a global or, I guess, interdimensional scale that balanced when and when not to take itself too seriously. Many loose subplots from Season One fight for more screen time here, resulting in episodic storytelling that needs better structure and momentum. For such a low four-episode count (with the next wave arriving in 2024), early episodes dedicate time to setting up future foes while leaving natural character progression on the cutting room floor. Nevertheless, the bigger scale it expands on makes for exciting breakneck pacing—even though it continues its mean game of "let's throw the credits in the middle of the episode" endlessly.