Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave Returns with More Clever Absurdity

Today, “I Think You Should Leave” returns with six more episodes (approximately 17 minutes each), and the key word feels to be "more." It's as if these sketches were made at around the same time, servings that were saved for round two. They don’t have any air of self-awareness that comes with sequels or the next versions of projects. And it’s not about beating any expectations with form, or challenging what a sketch from the show looks like. Its title still feels the perfect line that nearly every sketch should end with.

But the less stable news is that the series does not hit as hard, or doesn’t seem to on first viewing and without the way I experienced season one (in "party mode," and with people who already adored the series). I hope to safely temper expectations, even if writing about wide-ranging sketch comedy is based on one's idea of whether something is clever or absurd enough. There seemed to be plenty of moments during my season one experience where my friends were laughing, and I was trying to figure out why it was funny. The "Bozo Dubbed Over" sketch, however—I had no problem getting its brilliance.

Robinson and creator Zach Kanin continue to play with that very line of clever and absurd here, and it’s largely about bizarre premises that seem to mash different elements together. Case in point: one that involves Tim Heidecker (who had a great sketch in the first season), that unfolds from being about a date a space-themed restaurant to confronting a comedian who roasts different customers. The settings for the jokes then shift to wildly different focuses, like a driver’s ed sketch, one of the season’s best, that focuses on Patti Harrison playing a character with a very confusing job. The set-ups sometimes outshine how the sketches themselves blossom, like a season two sketch described by Netflix as: “An office dispute over shirt patterns.” In time, the sketch becomes much more absurd than that, but it does not develop the joke so much as make it bigger and bigger.