Hunters Finishes the Chase With a Scattered Final Season

But the way that the first season ended makes a tough act for a second season to follow, especially considering a) it’s coming out years later and b) it’s also one of those rushed final seasons that are becoming de rigueur in this new era of streaming-service attrition. First, we learned that Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, the Professor X of this motley crew of hunters, is actually an escaped Nazi who killed the real Meyer and took his place. Then, we learned that Hitler (played in season 2 by Udo Kier, because who else are you going to get?) is still alive, with Lena Olin’s unnamed Colonel revealed to be Eva Braun herself. It was a bonkers twist that turned the show’s solemn ruminations on the deep ache of Jewish trauma from the Holocaust on its head. Creator David Weil clearly wants to have it both ways — pay homage to the fallen, but also have fun avenging them — and “Hunters”’ tone is caught square in the middle.

To its credit, season two streamlines things in some ways, even as it grows clunkier in others. For one thing, it skips ahead a couple of years, showing the Hunters scattered and purposeless after a disastrous mission in Spain some months back. But Jonah catches a break when he reunites with FBI agent Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton), who now sees the value in their work. With a tip from former Nazi congressman Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker), they know Hitler’s still alive, and they get the band back together for one last mission to bring him to justice.

Even though this season is shorter than the first (down to eight episodes, ranging from 45 minutes to an hour-plus), “Hunters” feels as overstuffed as ever. It hardly helps matters that, in a seeming bid to keep its biggest star in the show, season two intercuts a flashback narrative featuring Pacino’s Meyer, trying to keep his true Nazi identity secret two years before Jonah would kill him in the first season’s finale. It’s always nice to see Pacino on screen, his Borscht-belt accent here notwithstanding. But he feels like a ghost, a vestigial element from a show that no longer needs him in the story but wants to keep his marquee appeal. You could cut his subplot alone, and you could trim the season down by at least a couple of hours without losing anything.