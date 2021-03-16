Home Entertainment Guide: March 2021

Buy it here

Special Features

All Original Special Features on Previous Releases Plus the Following...

On "Some Kind of Wonderful"

NEW BACK TO WONDERFUL: A Conversation with director Howard Deutch

Commentary by director Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson

The Making of Some Kind of Wonderful

Meet the Cast of Some Kind of Wonderful

John Hughes Time Capsule

On "She's Having a Baby"

From the Archives: Kevin Bacon Interviews John Hughes

Theatrical Trailer

"The Legend of Korra"

I was relatively unfamiliar with Nickelodeon's hit animated series before the opportunity arose to cover it in this gorgeous steelbook box set. I knew it was popular and was related to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," but that's about it. The first thing a newcomer notices about "The Legend of Korra" is that it's gorgeous, especially in the HD quality of this release. The character design and world-building of this show really comes to life on Blu-ray. The storytelling can be a little cluttered for my taste, but I'm eager to keep watching this visually striking show come together, and admire the stunning packaging, which should be enough for hardcore fan to pick this one up.

Special Features

Audio Commentaries

Featurettes on Dozens of Episodes

Comic-Con Panel

"On-gaku: Our Sound"

GKIDS is just the best. The latest addition to their Blu-ray catalog is this Kenji Iwaisawa charmer that is technically from 2019 but received more attention stateside in late 2020 and early 2021. Based on the comics by Hiroyuki Ohashi, it's the story of a trio of delinquent young people who lack focus in life until they discover the transformative power of music. While that makes it sound cheesier than it is, this is a sweet, funny little film (only 71 minutes) that may not amount to much more than a fun time, but that's sometimes that's all you need.

Special Features

The Making of On-Gaku: Our Sound

Our Movie: Behind the Scenes

Live Musical Performance

On-Gaku (Demo)

Rock Festival Pencil Test

Short Films by Kenji Iwaisawa

Mountain

Mourning Ice Pop

Nicky

Taro Wanted to be Water

Storyboards Gallery

Trailers

"Promising Young Woman"

The Oscar-nominated directorial debut of Emerald Fennell was one of the most fascinating film stories of 2020. It premiered at Sundance early that year, just as COVID-19 was building up steam, and the film was forced to delay its planned April release. Unlike almost all other delays in 2020, this one likely helped the movie, which dominated the pop culture conversation right when it needed to in order to be nominated for awards. Carey Mulligan is fantastic as a woman trying to get some form of vengeance for the death of her friend. There has been phenomenal writing both pro and con regarding this film. As conflicted as I am about its success (I think maybe my three-star review out of Park City was a little high, even though I love Mulligan's work here), I love the conversation it's started. It's one of the absolutely essential films to see from 2020.