Girls5Eva Switches Streaming Labels with Funny, Brief Third Season

Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria have enacted their comeback venture, the Returnity Tour. Rather than being sponsored by a brand or put up by a label, it's all self-funded and impromptu. They go van driving and hotel hopping, getting gigs wherever the road takes them. Whether at a hoedown space in Fort Worth or a billionaire baby's nostalgia-themed birthday party in Florida, the girls will work forever to get their names on top again.

Their tour also finds each member continuing the next chapter in their personal life stages: Dawn's pregnant with her second kid, Gloria is in her ho phase—trying to hook up with as many women on the road to compensate for her lack of experience during the early 2000s—Wickie is still learning how to be selfless one destination at a time, and Summer is trying to find her own identity without a man or parents to influence her thoughts.

This long-awaited third season hasn't lost much of its charm and hilarity under the N-shaped banner as the talented cast is all as pitch-perfect as ever. Every episodic misadventure the girls embark on in the 6-episode season takes complete advantage of every stop the girls make without losing sight of character advancement. The season opener, titled "Fort Worth," is demonstrates this as it finds Girls5Eva relishing in the niche popularity of their catchy song "Tapping into Your Fort Worth" that they coast on it for far too long for their own good, forcing everyone to take different roles.

On the road, the writing staff never fails to come up with fresh, hilarious gags, continuing the upbeat, silly, and sometimes cleverly satirical "Josie and the Pussycats" meets "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" elements that made me fall in love with it in the first place. It deviates from inside-baseball industry jokes and leans more into the different venues, cities, and traits of people they come across, delivered with a charming buoyancy. One standout episode features Catherine Cohen as a nostalgia-heavy millennial billionaire throwing a party, who hires Girls5Eva to perform one of their most provocative songs from their past that puts Dawn on edge. There, the girls go off on their subplots, all equally funny.