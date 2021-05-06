Girls5eva is the First Must-Watch Comedy of the Year

Over its first season’s eight episodes, which airs on Peacock May 6, “Girls5eva” tracks the attempted comeback of the same-named one-hit wonder girl group. Back in the late 1990s, early 2000s, Girls5eva was a clearly manufactured, incredibly mismanaged collection of young women baring their midriffs and singing songs clearly written by men. (The series’ best recurring jokes are the ludicrousness of these lyrics, including “We’ve got the kind of birth control that goes in your arm/And tell me again why Tarantino’s a genius,” and how they’re performed in music video flashbacks, like Philipps ripping off a graduation gown to reveal a shimmery gold bikini while singing “Jailbait/Great at sex!”) They appeared on a number of different MTV shows, like “TRL” and “MTV Cribs,” when the network was more interested in fawning over celebrities than crafting reality-TV empires around pregnant teenagers. But then the group’s next big single about airplane safety happened to drop the day before Sept. 11, 2001, and member Wickie (Goldsberry) left to pursue a solo career. Girsl5eva both burned out and faded away, the ultimate fear of all celebrities.

Twenty years later after their brief relevance, up-and-coming rapper Lil Stinker (Jeremiah Craft) is searching for samples for his next single when he stumbles upon the group’s only bona fide hit: single “Famous 5eva.” (Another recurring gag: that the group was trained to replace the words “for” or “four” with the number “five” in not just songs, but also casual conversation, and the marketing gimmick stuck.) By choosing to sample the “old school” song that “makes me think of my mom’s boobies,” Lil Stinker reawakens the dreams of the remaining Girls5eva members. Each of them is struggling in her own way. Dawn (Bareilles) toils at her brother’s (Dean Winters) restaurant and dreads confrontation. Gloria (Pell) is a workaholic dentist fresh off her divorce from her wife. Summer (Philipps) is married to boy band singer Kev (Andrew Rannells), who lives in Tampa for his job as an entertainment reporter and barely ever comes home to Summer or their daughter. And Wickie, who had left the group to make it on her own, seems to be successful, if one believed her luxurious Instagram posts—but since Fey has spoken openly about never trusting social media, you can guess how Wickie’s character arc is going to go.

Now that Girls5eva is famous again thanks to Lil Stinker, should the group give it another shot? That is the very broad question posed by the series, which is less interested in a complicated plot than it is in getting these women in the same room and letting their different energies and vibes bump off each other. Bareilles is excellent as Dawn, the straight woman who realizes she can control her own life and rekindle her old passions if she wants; she has a real standout episode in “Cease and Desist,” in which Summer encourages her to create an alternate onstage persona. The diva version of Dawn, all cocked hips and assertiveness, is a reminder that Bareilles comes into this with real stage experience. Similarly, wonderfully believable is Goldsberry, whose years of Broadway work (including that Tony Award for “Hamilton”) have given her inimitable stage presence. Her Wickie is a sort of wannabe Beyoncé who believes that saying words like “fempire” is enough to generate success, but once Goldsberry peels back the character’s layers of self-delusion and self-protection, you see her dedication to the work.