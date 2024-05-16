Netflix’s Bridgerton Makes Some Improvements to its Popular Formula

The costumes are as sumptuous as ever, with this season even delivering us a well-earned make-over sequence. And the show creators are clearly having fun with it, starting several tracking shots with close-ups of Queen Charlotte’s exquisite up-dos, placed on top of a mercurial and mischievous Golda Rosheuvel. Even when they don’t start the scene, these do’s often steal it, a celebration of Black hair in regal trappings.

Obviously, the post-race fantasy is also back and in full force. It benefits from some explanation as to how we got to this alternate universe in “Queen Charlotte.” And honestly, if you can stop worrying and learn to love Shonda’s worldview, there’s plenty of joy in seeing Black, Asian, and European (but not Latino or Indigenous) faces all on equal footing in a high-budget, fantasy of the past.

Season three adds the lightest of class critiques to the mix, with characters at one point noting that none of the “ton” have done anything to earn their status as landed gentry. And indeed, they’re forbidden from lowly capitalistic pursuits like… working. It’s a soft and fleeting reminder that even though “Bridgerton” invites us to imagine a world that ends racism in the early 1800s, its fictionalized escape is only possible thanks to a rigid and oppressive class structure whirring just outside the frame.

Off-camera, this class critique remains while the show’s primary focus stays on “romance,” as “Bridgerton” defines it. Yes, the characters fall in love, but more importantly (for this show, at least), they have sex. And “Bridgerton” doesn’t shy away from the details, using them to (mostly) advance the plot and arouse spectators.

Our main pairing is excellent at this task, with both Pen and Colin being underdogs in court, working to reimagine themselves. Pen decides she needs to escape her scheming mother (Polly Walker) and dumb sisters (Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains, having fun with it). So she sets out to find a husband—a tough task for a “young lady” in her third (courtship) season. Back from exile after his earlier scandals, Colin returns to society, ostensibly wiser and certainly more worldly.