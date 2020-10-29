Amazon's Truth Seekers is Missing Jokes and Scares

The series is merely held together by how bad it isn’t—the characters aren’t annoying but just under-developed, each with their basic quirks and game performances from the cast that make you wish the script tried harder. Even with some of the twists it throws in later, there isn’t much to these characters like Gus and Elton aside from their generic psychological hurdles, and the tacky comedy they become conduits for. "Truth Seekers" can’t even make the prospect of Gus’ YouTube presence all that funny or interesting, despite the convenient way his two passions for internet service and the supernatural combine in nearly each episode, and set him up to say something silly on-camera.

You’ll also wish they did more with characters like Elton’s shy sister Helen (Susan Wokoma), and Gus’ free-spirited father Richard (Malcolm McDowell). In brief bits, you can almost see where the script could take them to more dynamic material, but “Truth Seekers” just doesn’t have the wit for it. As with McDowell, it would rather make comedy’s millionth joke about slow stair lifts, and accidental video filters. McDowell's character is meant to be shown as out of touch, but it’s not funny when he’s no more out of touch than the show is.

There’s a much stronger story here in a shorter presentation (two hours, tops), especially as the teased supernatural forces do make you curious about what's going on here, and the series shows off some clever plotting. “Truth Seekers” plays with the supernatural sense of a “signal” that feels inspired, but I can’t recommend a show based on figures you only see for ten seconds at a time.

Especially as its plot builds the story of dangerous mystic known as Dr. Peter Toynbee, “Truth Seekers” keeps calling for comparisons that it can’t beat—that of Edgar Wright movies, the ones like "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz" that helped put co-stars Pegg and Frost on the comedic map. “Truth Seekers” tries to get by as a minor version of their collaborations, and falls apart when you compare the visions between the films they made with Wright and whatever this is supernatural mush is supposed to be from director Jim Field Smith. “Truth Seekers” feels to be more of the point-and-shoot school of filmmaking, whereas Pegg and Wright had their comedic timing as lovable underdogs built by the sharp ingenuity of Wright’s shooting and cutting. But even without the previous works of Pegg and Frost haunting it, “Truth Seekers” is aggressively forgettable.

All of season one screened for review. "Truth Seekers" is available on Amazon on October 30