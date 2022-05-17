Netflix's The G Word with Adam Conover Shows the Best and Worst of Government

I’ve been a Washington lawyer for decades, with eight years in the government, half when Democrats were in power, half with Republicans in charge. And it has been a great source of frustration that the role of the government, especially the role of the executive branch, is vastly misunderstood, even by educated people who read the newspaper. The President and Congress get most of the coverage. But it's the executive branch that has the greatest influence on the daily lives of Americans. Even the longest, most complicated laws passed by Congress have all the details filled in by executive branch agencies like the Cabinet Departments and independent commissions with bi-partisan appointees. They also have responsibility for implementing all these rules, including bringing enforcement actions and imposing fines. The daunting task of this series is to take a story so vast (one out of every 16 people works for the government, reaching every single aspect of American life) that it is incomprehensible as a whole (even to the most dedicated inside-the-beltway policy wonks), and remind viewers that the failures and mistakes are the tip of the iceberg. The parts that work do so invisibly and thus everyone takes them for granted.

Conover begins the episodes about food, disease, weather, money, future, and change with the good news, the overlooked stories of what works and the dedicated unsung heroes who give their lives to public service. Each begins with a problem that had to be solved. Tainted meat was making people sick in the early 20th century, and so the Department of Agriculture put inspectors in meat processing plants. The day I watched this episode there was a story in the newspaper about meat being recalled due to E. coli. You didn’t eat any of it because of those inspectors. Banks failed in 1929 and all the depositors lost their money. Now the FDIC insures bank accounts and we get to see what happens when a bank fails and all of the deposits are preserved. One of the most exciting scenes has Conover flying into a hurricane to see how the government gets the weather data you call up on your phone or watch on the news. Another official quietly explains how he made the decision to call a deadly 2020 storm “un-survivable.” They were able to evacuate 100% of the residents, saving everyone's lives. Like others in the series, he explains why he does his job—to protect people.

And then we move to the second half of each 30-minute episode, the failures. The government is better at setting up systems that work than protecting them from predation by businesses who want to profit from what has already been paid for with tax dollars. Conover astutely compares Accuweather’s efforts to charge for weather information collected by the government to bottling tap water and charging for it. None of the failures of government are heartless as the decision to provide critical information about an approaching storm only to the paying customers.