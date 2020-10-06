New FOX Series Next Feels Like Storytelling from Last Generation

That last part is one of the thrusts of the first few episodes as an Alexa-esque machine starts trying to manipulate the eight-year-old son of the agent investigating all of this tech hooey. The machine gets inside the boy’s head and even convinces him to take a gun to school to fight the bullies who are ruining his life. Yes, a show that should be about runaway A.I. actually finds a way to cram in child endangerment, bullying, and a potential school shooting as if it’s trying to win some form of Cheap Writing Bingo.

Fernanda Andrade plays Shea Salazar, Slattery’s partner on “Next,” the aforementioned FBI agent with the vulnerable child. She leads a team of tech experts in a manner that often reflects traditional FOX procedural structure in which an ensemble of investigators sit around computers until they solve the case. It sometimes feels like “Bones” except with computers instead of forensic evidence, but creator Manny Coto eschews the case-of-the-week structure that might have actually helped here as the continuing narrative never finds urgency or traction. “Ozark” vets Michael Mosley and Jason Butler Harner play a former hacker turned ally and LeBlanc’s brother, respectively. They’re both always welcome character actors in any ensemble but can’t do much with the thin characters that they’ve been saddled with here. One hopes they move on to better projects.

Ultimately, when it’s not deadly dull, “Next” just doesn’t make sense. The inclusion of a mortality diagnosis for LeBlanc and family drama for both him and Salazar feels so cheap, but then again it also feels like a recognition that the tech stuff just isn’t interesting enough to hold the show together on its own. For years after people started making cautionary tech films like “The Net,” filmmakers struggled with how to keep viewers engaged while watching actors stare at computer screens. In 2020, they still haven’t figured it out.

Four episodes screened for review.

