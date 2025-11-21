Siskel & Ebert at 50: A Table of Contents

What follows are links to our tributes to “Siskel & Ebert” on the 50th anniversary of their show. Check back for more coverage and don’t miss the event tomorrow, November 22, at the Claudia Cassidy Center or the Tuesday screening of “Lone Star.”

The November 22nd event is A Celebration of 50 Years of Siskel & Ebert, including a conversation moderated by WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer with panelists Chaz Ebert, Marlene Siskel, Richard Roeper, Thea Flaum, and Michelle McKenzie-Voigt. Doors open at 1:15pm

Find more information and register for free here.

Making Dreams Feel Real: A Memory of Siskel & Ebert by Peter Sobczynski

Their Show Cracked Open the World: Siskel & Ebert Memories by Various

From Chicago to the World: On the 50th Anniversary of Siskel & Ebert by Richard Roeper

A Duo Unlike Any Other: On the Fiftieth Anniversary of “Siskel & Ebert” by Matt Fagerholm

Two Thumbs Up to Siskel & Ebert’s 50th Anniversary: “Eve’s Bayou” Kicks Off Film Series by Chaz Ebert