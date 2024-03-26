Nevertheless, their spirits are high as they enter Passover. Addy, a composer and electrical engineer, is returning from Paris; their daughter Mila (Hadas Yaron) is pregnant with her daughter Felicia (Artemisia Pagliano); photographer and law student Jakob (Amit Rahav) is bringing his longtime girlfriend Bella (Eva Feiler) home; Genek (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), the eldest, has just begun dating Herta (Moran Rosenblatt). Of the family, the restless Halina is entering Passover with the most question marks; she’s weighing whether to take the conservative path toward marriage with Adam (Sam Woolf) or seek adventure abroad.

Nothing in “We Were the Lucky Ones” happens suddenly. Similar to the family, the miniseries works through the slowly escalating events with an air of hopeful caution. As the years wear on, however, the warning signs are too much to ignore. Poland becomes nearly impossible to leave—though Addy makes it out by way of France, while Genek and Herta are sent to Serbia—and before long the German-controlled Radom becomes a kind of prison while the Soviets occupied portion of Poland becomes a brief shelter for those attempting to escape. By the middle of the series the entire family, much like the Jewish diaspora, are scattered to the wind, allowing the miniseries to encompass every corner of the conflict—from South America to Africa to much of Western Europe and the Soviet Union.

That large canvas often recalls Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad,” there’s even a scene that appears to be winking to Caesar and Cora’s escape in that series. Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s same-titled novel consistently reminded one that no matter what part of America Cora ventured through she was never safe from the vicious violence of chattel slavery. The plight experienced by the Kurcs, like many other Jewish families, grapples with the same obstacles. No matter where they go, war and antisemitism follow. And yet, they must persist. If they do not carry on, if they do not find some way to survive, then they’re seemingly losing their grip on the memories of those who did not make it.