She is suffering from dementia, and soon He becomes fretful and goes out looking for her. He retrieves her. But soon we learn he’s not an ideal caretaker. Not because he’s also got a mistress with whom he allows himself to get preoccupied about at moments—despite his being of Italian background, he is a longtime French resident after all—but because his own health isn’t that great. He’s got heart issues, there’s a stroke in his history, and he coughs rather too robustly, beginning in the relatively idyllic patio scene.

Noé’s use of split-screen mostly serves to depict a kind of dual consciousness; one is on Her channel, the other on His. But the filmmaker changes it up every now and again, particularly when the couple’s son, Stéphane (Alex Lutz), visits their cluttered apartment with his young son Kiki. In these scenes the lenses are trained on two halves of the same moment. But the camera positions are not exactly synched up, or maybe each camera has a slightly different lens—the effect is that people sitting across a table looking at each other do not have matching eyelines. This is arguably an obvious visual metaphor, but it’s also an effective one. Because even without the challenges of old age, this is, like pretty much every other family, one that could use healing.

Stéphane has drug use and mental illness in his past, and an estranged wife. His own struggles add a dimension of suspense and dread to the story. For as much as we know how things are going to turn out for its central couple, Noé’s unflinching story telling keeps us hanging in concern and empathy.

One cannot necessarily be blamed for suspecting that the casting of famed horror director Argento in the male lead was some kind of stunt. But the proof that it wasn’t is in the performance. Argento is terrifyingly convincing in both his line readings and his physical acting; the role makes demands on his body that he fully meets. Lebrun, the female lead of Jean Eustache’s monumental counterculture drama “The Mother and the Whore” on the one hand, and a supporting player in Nora Ephron’s “Julie and Julia” on the other, is similarly harrowingly convincing as a character coming in and out of a fog of befuddlement, no longer able to connect to any emotion but regret.