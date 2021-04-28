Don’t look to the name in the title for help—this film only lifts his character’s family tragedy and the title. The screenplay by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples fashions a completely different story out of whole cloth. According to Wikipedia, this is a spin-off of the popular Jack Ryan series and some of the choices for protagonist John Clark included Keanu Reeves, Gary Sinise, and Tom Hardy. Here, Clark is rechristened Jack Kelly and is played by Michael B. Jordan, a fine actor who can adeptly play drama and action with equal intensity. He gets a lot of the latter, which may explain why he wanted to play this part. However, Kelly is a one-dimensional killing machine who is given few opportunities to flesh out his rage and interrogate his fate.

At one point, Jordan breaks into his house after his wife Pam’s (Lauren London) murder, sinks to the floor and howls in agony. It’s a raw moment that makes one lament that we don’t get to know her at all. No amount of acting by Jordan can make Pam anything but the overused plot device of the doomed woman whose death or violation lights a fire under the man she loved. She gets less than five minutes of screen time before she’s crudely dispatched. London is so appealing that the cynical way she is used is borderline offensive. A near-death fantasy sequence she appears in reduces her to a cliché trapped in an egregious fake-out that robs the film of any emotional power.

“Without Remorse” opens with Navy SEALs led by Kelly’s superior officer, Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) attempting a rescue mission that goes in a direction Kelly was not briefed about beforehand. Kelly glares at sinister bigshot Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell), and not for the last time. Soon after, several of Kelly’s team are murdered in gang-style executions or intentional hit-and-runs. Making it personal, the bad guys take out Kelly’s family as well. Kelly shoots three of the four assassins, but passes out from his own bullet wounds before he can finish off the fourth. He awakens to Greer informing him that CIA Secretary Clay (Guy Pearce) has no intention of pursuing justice for Pam. She was collateral damage, retaliation for the earlier SEALs mission that resulted in the deaths of several Russian agents. Or something like that.