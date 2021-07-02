Director Scott Dale delivers a slick genre affair with his feature debut, one that sees the “Transformers” star Megan Fox sharpen her thriller chops to stirring effect. Written by Jason Carvey with clever resourcefulness, “Till Death” plays like a poor man’s “The Invisible Man” at first, signaling a “Sleeping with the Enemy”-adjacent feminine tale of endurance and retaliation through a predictable story: a rich, gorgeous woman attempts to sever ties with a controlling, toxic, and powerful man against the odds. But the film soon culminates in something surprisingly closer to “The Shallows,” by way of “Home Alone” of all things. Statuesque and muscular, Fox isn’t quite under the attack of a vicious, hungry shark here. But once a pair of predatory killers circle her slow-clad lakeside property, her distressing survival battle very much resembles the wounded Blake Lively’s, as she bargains for added lifelines in small increments, relying on nothing but her smarts, reflexes, and the most limited of resources at her disposal.

The star of “Till Death” isn’t only Dale’s serviceable direction, but also (and perhaps to a greater extent) Carvey’s inventive screenplay, which draws from a small well of narrative possibilities and maximizes their worth as Emma (Fox) fights for dear life to outlast the hostile conditions she gets trapped within. The opening moments of “Till Death” introduce her to us next to a man she’s in deep conversation with; clearly, a romantic interest. It sounds awfully like a goodbye bid between the two after what appears to be a fruitless relationship with no viable avenues. The reveal arrives before we can mistakenly identify this young man as Emma’s husband—he is Tom (Aml Ameen), a rising star at Emma’s husband Mark’s (Eoin Macken) law firm that she is having an affair with; on her wedding anniversary, no less. The scandal!

As expected, Mark is nobody’s fool even though he pretends (initially anyway) not to know about his wife’s affair. So it’s all loaded gazes and pregnant silences at first, with one especially awkward anniversary dinner during which “Till Death” unsubtly telegraphs the kind of man Mark is. You know, someone who patronizingly calls his wife "Pumpkin" (so far, so Patrick Bateman-esque), feels entitled enough to tell her what to wear and overpoweringly whisks her away to a far, secluded location as an anniversary surprise, completely blindfolded. The dynamic between the two is painfully yet aptly cringe-y—he demands and she doesn’t protest, often reminded about her days as a struggling photographer before Mark supposedly “rescued” her.