A bathetic, music-video-slick prefatory montage quickly establishes Grace’s situation: she finds her husband Joseph (Joe Anderson) hanging from a tree after he contracts the bubonic plague, so she must drag a broadsword out to his dangling corpse, chop Joseph down, and then bury him. Grace is then shaken down by her late hubby’s unscrupulous landlord Squire Pendleton (Steven Waddington), who is hot for Grace’s bod, but hotter still for Joseph’s property.

One thing leads to another, and Grace is soon locked up and tormented by sadistic witchfinder John Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee)—who is “empowered by the state,” as the opening credits warn us—and his scarred assistant Ursula (Suzanne Magowan). Sometimes Kate hallucinates that a Frazetta-esque devil (Ian Whyte) has his eyes on her, and, in an especially damp scene, also his hands. Days pass without much dramatic escalation beyond what you might expect from a movie with this sort of “Witchfinder General” meets “The Crucible” plot: Grace is beaten, taunted, and declaimed at, and never in a sleazy-fun way.

The ensemble cast members all dutifully perform their roles, but there’s not much for them to sink their teeth into. Kirk snarls and heaves with the best of them, but her dialogue is all “I will endure all your torments” this and “You can tear my flesh, and break my bones, because I will not bear false witness” that. Pertwee, a champion scene-stealer, is also significantly hobbled by his pious character; his mustache-twirling speeches are all pained variations on “You’ve put me in a very ... difficult position” and “My will is greater than yours.”

Even the overheated violence that punctuates the movie’s talkier scenes isn't thrilling or degrading enough to effectively nettle you into rooting for Grace. She gets poked by swords, lashed on the back, and even groped by a well-oiled Lucifer, but somehow, her suffering never seems to matter, especially since we never get a sense that the other women that Grace cares about—her infant daughter Abby (uncredited) and her married friend Kate (Sarah Lambie)—urgently need Grace to escape her cell, and help them. They’re part of her story, too, but also never seem to matter beyond a few ancillary callbacks.