This story has all kinds of dramatic potential, all of which is frittered away. Scenes are tossed together with little interest in visual coherence or narrative clarity. For example, the film spends a lot of time in the mermaid's underground cave at Versailles, and at one point, Jean-Michel mentions a "gate," and when he does, there's a sudden quick shot of a gate, a gate we've never seen before. It's not clear if the gate is actually there in the location or if it's somewhere else. The "gate" proves crucial to the story later on, so you can almost hear the panicked whispers at some point during the last seven years: "Oops, he mentions the gate, but how will they know what he's talking about? Insert a shot, I don't care where!" There are many such examples.

In another scene, Marie-Josephe climbs out of her window, fooling the guards placed at her door. We've already seen her window from the outside, perched in a slanted rooftop. She climbs over the ledge, and the next moment we see her running across the lawn. The film skips the "how the heck did she slide down a vertical stone wall?" question. Some of the sequences were shot at Versailles, and don't generate any interest, not even visually. This is no small feat!

The costumes are a hodgepodge of styles, but without any sense of purpose. The men are in pirate shirts and velvet vests, nods to the period, while the women are a mash-up of '90s Goth chick, "Dynasty," "Knot's Landing," and preening social media "influencers." This is not a complaint about anachronisms. It's a complaint about incoherence. Everything onscreen is information for the viewer, but what exactly is being conveyed? Why is Marie-Josephe wearing an unflattering strapless gown that looks like it belongs on a soap opera circa 1987, or a music video circa 1984? Is it because that style of dress gives her body an hourglass (i.e. mermaid) shape, underlining her connection with the fantastical creature? Make it make sense.

"The King's Daughter" is rated PG. Who is it actually for, though? Basic questions like "who is this for?" appear not to have been asked at any stage of the game, while panicked "tweaking" rendered the rest incomprehensible. It's a vast understatement to say that Vonda McIntyre's book deserved way better treatment than this.

