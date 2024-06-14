Halverson introduces the movie’s thesis—multiple world powers, including the American government, are buying massive amounts of arable land to secure food and water for themselves and their people—and then connects way too many dots using a combination of talking head interviews, archival news reports, and a generic mix of hidden, closed-circuit, and drone camera footage.

“The Grab” begins as a story about a journalist (Halverson) who discovers and soon frets about the security of “The Trove,” a cache of thousands of classified documents concerning notorious mercenary Erik Prince. The movie ends with a half-placating, half-alarming call to action implicating several world governments and capitalism, then praises a couple of social-justice-minded organizations and individuals for restoring their clients’ land and water rights.

Halverson often proves to be a charismatic and well-spoken narrator, so it’s no surprise that the most convincing parts of “The Grab” concern The Trove and Halverson’s work to understand and explain its implications. It’s also hard to nod along and wring one’s hands at the same time, even if everything does seem to be somewhat connected.

In The Trove’s glut of private correspondence, Halverson locates a series of communications that links Prince, founder of the notorious private military organization Blackwater, to a series of land deals in Africa, particularly in Zambia. Along with the Chinese-funded Frontier Services Group, Prince has been associated with the seizure and defense of land from its native owners.

The contents of The Trove are presumed to be too hot to handle. For example, during an aborted 2021 trip to Zambia, Halverson and his fellow journalists were mysteriously detained by airport security, who confiscated the journalists’ passports. Turns out that they had all been declared enemies of the Zambian state, though it’s unclear exactly why. They’re told that their press passes were issued “improperly,” but that seems like an excuse to protect the interests of wealthy corporate landowners.