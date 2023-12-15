Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, an ordinary guy who works at a car dealership and loves his family routines. They have tacos on Wednesdays (because Tuesday is too predictable) and he schedules sex with his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) for Thursdays. He’s struggling a bit with his two teen kids. Nina (Zoe Colletti) wants to switch from Stanford University to Southern Iowa University to follow a boy; Kyle (Van Crosby) hides the fact that he’s still playing the shooter games that dad barred him from enjoying. There’s an unexpected third kid who’s just old enough to make kooky baby faces and sounds while the action unfolds. Over and over again.

The baby is a major part of the first big action sequence, a fight in a grocery store in which Dan has to fend off an assassin while the little one is in a carrier strapped to his chest. If this sounds ridiculous, you’re not wrong. It’s the first indication that “The Family Plan” is really going to go nowhere, relying on impossible situations for comedy instead of anything grounded or relatable. The charm of the best of this subgenre comes from familiarity working its way through both the action and the comedy. “The Family Plan” constantly lacks a foundation of recognizable human behavior and doesn’t replace its unbelievability with laughs or thrills.

It turns out that Dan used to be a hired assassin, working for a shadowy figure named McCaffrey (Ciaran Hinds). When his identity is blown, he calls an old comrade named Augie (Said Taghmaoui) to meet the Morgans in Vegas so they can start new lives. This leads to a road trip from the Morgans home in Buffalo to Vegas—yes, that sounds awful—wherein Dan can ostensibly tell Jessica the truth and probably solve his problems with his teens along the way. It’s also an excuse to watch grown adults sing along to “Ice, Ice Baby” in the car instead of writing actual jokes or characters. And for just SO MANY shots of the baby acting quirky or funny, which is indicative of how much the creators don’t trust their characters or their audience.