It’s not altogether clear why Walker, a veteran of several protest movements, would like these odds. These are fighters who’ve already given so much, and they aren’t prepared to wage a symbolic conflict with the all-powerful armed forces. Part of the narrative involves Walker learning this, but it’s strange he didn’t know it before.

The general mood of the era isn’t felt in the film either. In 2008, the country seemed at once on the brink of hope and at the brim of cynicism. Since the scope is limited solely to a military viewpoint, rather than including a civilian perspective, translating that sense for anyone who didn’t live through the period creates difficulty in this narrative. The sound design can also be too on the nose, like how Walker often hears the faint sound of choppers.

This is a movie that lives and dies by the performances, and thankfully well-calibrated character work abounds. It's the strain of sleepless nights smeared across Cruz’s face, or how she possesses two heart-wrenching scenes wherein a spontaneous overflow of emotion, sprouting from her recalling the harassment she endured, gashes tears down her strewn cheeks. Underwood plows equally harrowing ground, as a skittering nervousness pervades his folded-in frame.

But it’s Glover who once again reminds audiences of his dramatic range, enjoying the best chew of this lithe script. Whenever a panic attack strikes Walker, a rigidity gloms Glover’s body. As does a vacant stare, the kind of lostness that happens when you take a heap of your winnings and lose it on a turn of pitch and toss. Those shocks hit Walker often, and occur after a soldier declines his invitation to join the larger anti-war cause, or the moment when Cori is surprisingly arrested by MPs. Walker loses his faith, especially when tragedy befalls his movement only to regain his spirit once more.

“The Drummer” doesn’t work as a recollection of a frightening era, the flights of whose shrapnel we’re still dressing ourselves from. But it flourishes as a modest picture, an acute character study of men and women picking up the pieces of a patriotic ideal that seems to have failed them.

Now available on digital platforms.