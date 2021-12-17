Cameron has not told Poppy that he has a terminal illness. A new technology gives him an option that will save Poppy and their son Cory (Dax Rey) from experiencing devastating loss, but it will only work if he tells no one. There is a lab that can create a new, healthy, Cameron, a Cameron 2.0, complete with all of his memories, who can step in to the life of the ailing Cameron while the old one dies alone but peacefully.

In flashbacks we get a charming glimpse of Cameron first meeting Poppy on a train, and of their earliest days together. The details of his situation and the choices he must make are revealed slowly. In the present, Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) is leaving him messages urging him to make up his mind quickly and reminding him that if he tells Poppy the truth about his prognosis, he will no longer have a choice to make. Whatever Dr. Scott is offering, it will only be available if Cameron acts quickly and if his wife knows nothing about it.

The offer is this: Dr. Scott can all but eliminate death by creating a new “you” to keep a version of you that is indistinguishable for even your closest family members essentially living your life. Cameron 2.0 (referred to as Jack during the final stages of development) will take over Cameron’s consciousness and the knowledge that he is not the original Cameron will be erased. So Poppy, Cory, all of his friends, family, and colleagues will think Jack is the original Cameron and the new Cameron will think so, too. Only the original Cameron, who must live his last few months in isolation and never see his family again, will know. Will Cameron trade the comfort of his family in his last days for the knowledge that he is saving them grief?

Writer/director Benjamin Cleary makes that decision even more difficult by ramping up the stakes. Cameron has seen Poppy devastated by loss before. And she is pregnant. The thought of leaving her with two children and unable to care for them as a single mother because she is struggling with clinical depression is more than he can bear. But he will be burdened with the knowledge that he is lying to her. Is what he is taking from her even more of a loss than death by leaving her with a lie, the opposite of intimacy?