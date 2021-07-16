The spoken word pieces are treated like musical numbers, dropped in to express the feelings of the characters. Our protagonists are a diverse group of individuals of different races, shapes, sizes, sexualities and genders. Strangers will cross paths many times, becoming impromptu groups or breaking off from the pack for their own mini-adventures. Many of the 25 members who perform are from marginalized groups, so hearing their voices and their words evoke the feeling that they’re finally being listened to by the masses. Sometimes they speak directly to the camera, in soliloquys that bare their souls. Other times, the characters engage each other, as in the amusing and tense marital duet performed in couples therapy by Walter Finnie Jr. and Anna Osuna. Their therapist is a no-nonsense woman who wrote a book on rapping your demons away.

Teenagers Mila (Mila Cuda) and Tyris (Tyris Winter) perform memorable poems early on, tuning us into the cadences of “Summertime.” Mila opens the film with “LA Overture,” then goes after a homophobe on a city bus, lacerating him with her prose and her pride. Tyris is a chronic Yelp reviewer whose restaurant rant against $15 avocado toast boasts a sly sideswipe of gentrification. He spends the film on a quest for the perfect hamburger, his suave Afro conjuring the ghost of Franklyn Ajaye’s (admittedly more impressive) coif in Michael Schultz’s Los Angeles-set 1976 film, “Car Wash.”

Other ghosts were conjured as I filtered “Summertime” through my adolescent lens of nostalgia. I kept thinking about hip-hop/R&B musicals of the early to mid-1980’s like “Wild Style,” “Beat Street” and “Krush Groove.” These films took the “let’s put on a show” plots of the lily-White Mickey Rooney/Judy Garland movies of the 1930s and refactored them with a hipper, browner crowd. The taggers of “Beat Street” have a kindred spirit here in Jason (Jason Alvarez), whose handiwork is seen as mere nuisance by the business owners upon whose walls he spray-paints “City of Jason.” And the rappers who wanted to make it big In those films are represented by Anewbyss (Bryce Banks) and Rah (Austin Antoine), two rappers whose fan base stretches one city block.